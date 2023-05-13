Instagram model Kelly Kay responds to Spencer Webb family’s public request for DNA test

Instagram model Kelly Kay took to social media Friday to insist former Christian Brothers High School and Oregon Ducks football star Spencer Webb is, in fact, the father of her 6-week-old son.

Kay’s remarks came in response to members of Webb’s family who issued a statement expressing “doubts and concerns regarding the paternity of this child” and Kay’s willingness to agree to a “suitable DNA collection process.” The baby was born March 30, less than nine months after Webb died in a cliff diving accident west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, Oregon.

“I have the DNA test, so stop saying get one,” Kay said. “It’s there. Spencer’s name is on the birth certificate. I’ll post that s--- once it comes in the mail.”

Kay spoke in a series of videos posted to her Instagram story while holding her baby, whom she named Spider, which was Webb’s nickname.

“I know the truth,” Kay said. “He (the baby) knows the truth. Everyone around me knows the truth. I wish people wouldn’t be so hurtful during such an emotional time, so please just be kind and try to have some empathy for people who are grieving and let Spencer rest in peace and let his son grow up to be great just like him.”

Kay indicated she was planning to take legal action after speaking to her attorney, saying: “I will be suing for defamation and getting a personal protection order for me and my son.”

Kay responded a day after The Sacramento Bee reported Webb’s family had issued a statement raising questions about the length of their relationship, the timeline of Kay’s pregnancy and the baby’s paternity. The statement was signed by Webb’s father, Dave Webb, and brother, Cody Webb.

According to the family, Spencer Webb met Kay in person for the first time July 7, six days before his death. On July 25, the family said, Kay began telling family members she was pregnant with Spencer Webb’s baby.

Kay posted regular updates on Instagram before and after the birth of the child, including photos of the baby laying on top of Webb’s No. 18 Oregon jersey.

Cody Webb, Spencer Webb’s older brother and one-time legal guardian, detailed the family’s concerns in a statement provided to The Bee on Tuesday. Cody Webb said the family wants to be present when the child’s DNA is collected at “a mutually agreed upon facility.”

Kay said on Instagram the paternity dispute is “nobody’s business,” adding she is “so tired of the hate and negativity” and there are “two sides to every story.”

Kay said a reputable DNA testing provider has already confirmed Spencer Webb is the baby’s father based on DNA samples taken from the child and Webb’s mother.

Kay said she has the support of Webb’s mother and sister, but not Cody Webb. She said Cody Webb and his side of the family are struggling with their grief and their concerns about her relationship with Spencer Webb are misguided.

Kay said Cody Webb “is the one that is coming for me. I don’t understand why. I’ve been nothing but kind and I’ve moved with elegance and grace through this whole thing.”

Kay was upset after learning Cody Webb has possession of his brother’s phone and has been reading her text messages. Kay said she has continued to text Spencer Webb since his death as a way to “cope” and feel connected to him.

“It’s really f---ing sickening that his brother is still looking through Spencer’s phone and his texts,” Kay said. “... I feel very, very violated. That’s just how I cope and how I talk to Spencer sometimes is I text his phone and of course was keeping him updated about the baby.”

When contacted by The Bee for a response Friday, Cody Webb said: “I refer everyone back to our family statement.”

Kay went on to reject any notion that she is trying to profit off the memory of the football star, who was considered an NFL prospect going into his junior season at Oregon.

“One more thing, for all the people who think I’m after money, let’s make something clear,” Kay said. “I had 10 times more followers (on social media) than Spencer. I live in a three-story house (in Tennessee) that I bought. I am a self-made millionaire. I don’t need money. I want to be left the f--- alone. I want people to mind their business. Go outside and find God.”