Instagram Influencer Accused of Skipping Out on $40K Bill

Justin Rohrlich
·4 min read
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Instagram “influencer” Caroline Calloway is accused of ducking out on a more than $40,000 rent bill during her move from her West Village studio earlier this month.

Calloway—who was the subject of a March 7 article documenting the move—left having last paid the $2,734.64 rent in September 2020, according to a civil complaint filed by her landlord in New York County Supreme Court.

The allegations add to a long list of controversies for Calloway, who gained notoriety after securing a $500,000 book deal in 2015 only to have publishers withdraw the contract after she failed to write it, having already spent the advance. More recently, she charged guests for “creativity workshops” that sparked comparisons to the epically disorganized Fyre Festival of 2017.

The story on Calloway’s departure from her longtime apartment is cited in an accompanying filing quoting the piece, in an attempt by Calloway’s landlord to evict subletter Rachel Rabbit White and her husband, Nico Walker, from the premises.

“We have never given Defendant White or any other individuals other than Defendant Calloway permission to occupy the Premises,” the filings say. “Nor has Defendant Calloway asked for permission for any individuals other than herself to live in the Premises. One of Defendant White's tweets specifically references that this will be her fourth apartment in four months, suggesting quite clearly that this act of moving into unauthorized apartments is hardly new to her, and confirming that she has only been in the Premises for at most two weeks.”

It was all confirmed by “an article in…New York magazine’s online vertical ‘Curbed’ titled ‘Good-Bye to All That Clout-Chasing—Farewell Dinners at Internet Celeb Caroline Calloway’s West Village Apartment of Ten Years,’” the filing states. “The article, dated March 7, 2022 explicitly mentioned that Defendant Calloway had vacated the Premises the week before and that Defendant White had moved in afterwards and taken occupancy.”

White, described as a “poet and former escort notorious for wild sex parties” by Patch, which first reported on the lawsuit, and Walker, whom the outlet called “a formerly incarcerated author who is portrayed by Tom Holland in the 2021 movie adaptation of his novel, Cherry,” moved in when Calloway vacated earlier this month, the complaint states.

Calloway never turned in her keys, the filing continues. “Building employees have…heard a man’s voice coming from the Premises since Defendant Calloway vacated. Our research into Defendant White, who maintains a strong online presence, reveals that Defendant Nico Walker is her husband, who we believe to be this male individual who is co-occupying the Premises,” the document says.

Worse yet, Calloway left the place filthy and virtually uninhabitable, the landlord alleges in an exhibit containing several photos of the grimy, dirt-encrusted space.

<div class="inline-image__credit">New York County Supreme Court</div>
New York County Supreme Court

Calloway, 30, was dubbed “internet famous” by Curbed, which called her “undeniably entertaining” and argued “you just can’t easily say no to her; she sucks you in.”

“Through the screen, you can dismiss her as a crazy disaster, and maybe in so doing reassure yourself that you comparatively have it together,” the piece said. “In person, she traps you with her big doe-eyes and a flurry of compliments and scams you of any ability to deny her what she wants from you, whether that be validation, a bottle of wine, or your attendance at her party (or all three). It’s hard to say no because you think that you might just be witnessing something important—what that is you’re not sure—even though, deep down, you suspect it’s probably inconsequential.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">New York County Supreme Court</div>
New York County Supreme Court

Calloway is now living in Florida, and the building owner has “already begun receiving complaints from other building tenants about noises coming from the premises since the current occupants unlawfully entered into possession,” according to the lawsuit.

On March 16, the suit continues, the landlord spoke to White on the phone and said she had no right to be there. When White asked if she could simply continue paying Calloway’s rent, the landlord said no and asked for the keys.

<div class="inline-image__credit">New York County Supreme Court</div>
New York County Supreme Court

“In response, Defendant White burst into a series of profanities directed at me and shouted at me that we would not be able to remove her without going to Court,” the filing states. “When I responded that we would do so, she launched into another series of expletives and then hung up the phone.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">New York County Supreme Court</div>
New York County Supreme Court

The landlord argues that White and Walker are “essentially no less than trespassers,” and that they present a “safety and convenience” issue for everyone else living in the 55-unit building.

“Defendants have no right to simply move in because they knew that their friend had packed up and left and this Court should not let them get away with it,” the suit argues.

Calloway did not immediately respond to a message from The Daily Beast on Friday night seeking comment. Her now-former landlord is asking for $40,844.56 in back rent, plus monetary damages of at least $25,000.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Semi Ojeleye with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Semi Ojeleye (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 03/18/2022

  • Bidenomics: A look at how the Russia-Ukraine war impacts inflation and the supply chain

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details how markets are managing to factor in the Russia-Ukraine war alongisde inflation and supply chain concerns, and how detrimental inflation worries may be to the Biden administration.&nbsp;

  • Unilever facing Ukrainian demands to leave Russia completely

    Kyiv’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko warned ‘there is no place for responsible businesses’ in Russia.

  • Elliott: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev continues to advocate against war in Ukraine

    Russia's Andrey Rublev continues to push for an end to the war in Ukraine as some pressure for Russian tennis players to publicly denounce Vladimir Putin.

  • Lawmakers reject Russian official's request to return Alaska: 'Never, ever, ever'

    Alaska lawmakers responded to a Russian official who called for the United States to return Alaska: "We have hundreds of thousands of armed Alaskans."

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • VanVleet on Barnes’s pivotal turnover vs. Lakers: ‘He’s gotta go through it’

    Fred VanVleet credited teammate Scottie Barnes for a terrific game despite a late turnover that contributed to the Raptors’ OT loss vs. the Lakers, and encouraged the rookie to take the opportunity to learn. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.