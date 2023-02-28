Instagram-famous estate is now for sale in Texas. Check out its party barn and chapel

A crazy popular home near the Dallas, Fort Worth area in Texas is scooping up even more popularity after it landed on the real estate market.

That’s right, the historic Thorn Bridge Hill Estate is listed for $5.599 million in Whitesboro. The residence is so famous that it has over 48,000 followers on Instagram.

“This is a lifestyle,” owner Jennifer Horowitz told the New York Post. “My husband was in the corporate world, working in Dallas and his experience was he loved being able to drive from the city to cows and stars.”

The property sits on 56 acres and has multiple features including:

3,782-square-foot primary residence

A custom designed chapel

Helipad

Lap pool

Multiple barns

A pond

Three-bedroom guest home

Creek

“The....main residence boasts soaring ceilings, ornate details, and a grand staircase,” a news release said. “Meticulously landscaped with lush gardens, hay producing pastures, winding pathways, and a variety of trees and shrubs, the estate also features a large stocked pond, perfect for fishing.”

Currently, the estate is being used as a wedding venue.

Tracy Tuor and Breah Brown hold the listing for Douglas Elliman.

Whitesboro is about 70 miles north of Dallas.

