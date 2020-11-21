Instagram Brings a Slew Updates to Branded Content Including Product Tags in Reels and Live

Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram is bringing new updates to branded content for creators. Branded content is an important way creators make money on the platform and Instagram keeps trying new things with branded content, in order to lure more brands and creators on the platform. The company yesterday announced a slew of updates to branded content including paid partnership tags on Reels and Live, a new workflow between brands and creators, and more.

The company said that the branded content tag in Reels is launching right now, with the testing for the same on Instagram Lives will begin in the coming weeks. The new feature will show the "Paid partnership with" tag, including the name of the brand right below the creators name in Reels. In Live videos, Instagram has taken the same approach, just the creator name in Lives appears on the top left corner of the screen by default. Apart from this, Instagram is also launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. According to this new workflow, an advertiser sends request for ad creation access to the creator, the creator then accepts the request and then gets a notification of the created ad for their approval. Once a creator approves the ad, it is made live by the brand, without having to have the creator post the said Branded Content ad.

Further, Instagram has added Branded Content ads in Stories, where creators can include tappable elements in their stories like @mentions, locations, and hashtags. "We want brands to have access to organic Stories’ creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience," Instagram said.

Instagram also introduced the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. Until now, branded content posts from creators that included product tags were not promote-able. Now brands can promote posts that have a tagged item or product on Instagram.