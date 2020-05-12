This Instagram Account Tracks All the Decor in Taylor Swift's Homes

Photo credit: Netflix

From House Beautiful

Taylor Swift may be known for her exceptional career as a singer-songwriter, but she also has great taste in home decor . Patrícia Abreu, a Taylor Swift fan from Portugal, runs an Instagram account and Tumblr blog called Taylor Swift Home Decor, in which she details the various home decor items found in Swift ’s many homes—and in our wildest dreams, we would buy all of these gorgeous furnishings. House Beautiful spoke to Abreu about her blog, how it began, how she goes about finding each item, and what her favorite pieces are from Swift’s homes .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It all started after I watched Vogue ’s 73 Questions with Taylor Swift, where Taylor gave us a glance at her Los Angeles cottage," says Abreu. "I’ve always been fascinated by her Nashville penthouse (her first home), but this Vogue interview really gave us so many shots on so many different parts of this Los Angeles cottage. We’ve seen the main hall, the living room, dining room, the kitchen, piano room and the outdoors. There were so many different items there and I immediately felt the need to search for some of them. I am a decor addict. So I started looking for Taylor’s exact decor items in May 2016.”

As for how Abreu finds the many home decor items, she tells House Beautiful, “my strategies are nothing but time and precision. I figured out things take time to dig up, especially when looking for really old items. Keywords are fundamental to achieve success in the findings. I use Google search, Shopstyle, Etsy, and Ebay."

Story continues

"Etsy is great to find vintage items," Abreu continues. "I also like to trust my eye and my ability to recognize a pattern even if I’ve seen it weeks ago. I run [through] entire catalogs of certain websites if I’ve figured out before that Taylor purchased something from there, because the probability that she would buy more items from that site is very high. I also figured out that she loves and has loved Anthropologie since she bought her first home. So I have to say most times I start my searches with 'Anthropologie + something.'"

Abreu counts multiple items as her favorites, including the Mathieu Challières Birdcage Table Lamp , the Plucked Petals Measuring Spoons from Anthropologie (which are unfortunately sold out), the Oly Studio Diego Ivory Sculpted Gold Metal Canopy Bed , an antique Union Jack Louis XVI-style chair, and Anthropologie’s Twin Iris Quilt Duvet (also sold out).

Abreu searches for the home decor items after seeing them in “photos that were publicly shared on Taylor’s social media or Taylor’s friends [social media],” as well as Swift’s “ secret sessions videos, home interviews videos, [and] documentaries.” All of this information is “organized and divided by house,” says Abreu. She enjoys how engaging it is to run her blog, but she knows she “can’t and never will disclose information that can compromise Taylor’s safety, such as addresses or other kinds of information. I do this as a fun thing and I try to make this as professional and informative as possible.”

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like