This Instagram Account Is Posting Everyone’s WFH Outfits

It's been up for less than a week but the Instagram account Working From Home Fits has garnered over 6,000 followers and is providing much-needed respite from the never-ending COVID-19 anxiety. The premise is simple: followers submit the weird and wonderful looks they're wearing while self-isolating and social distancing and they'll end up on the account's feed, accompanied by a commentary that's as eccentric as the 'fits.



Of course, not everyone has the opportunity to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak. NHS workers, cleaners and shop owners are on the frontline, while freelancers and those in the entertainment and hospitality industries are suffering a huge loss of work. Still, this account is serving some welcome levity in an otherwise scary situation.



While the makers of the account are choosing to stay anonymous, there are outfits aplenty to inspire your own WFH style. From the more sartorially switched-on Simone Rocha dresses, Birkenstocks and Aries sweatshirts to the comfort-first padded jackets and knitted tracksuit bottoms, via the looks that could only be born out of a society-wide lockdown (think clashing patterns, gym gear with suit jackets, and blankets swaddled around shoulders), we're enjoying peeking into the wardrobes (and homes) of other people.



Click through to see the best 'fits on the 'gram.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

In Trying Times, Is Glamorous Optimism The Answer?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Refinery29 Loves…What To See & Shop This Week

Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts, From £5 To £95













