Instacart and Mastercard partner up for a new credit card that offers cash back

The Instacart Mastercard offers versatility with no annual fee

With the brand new Instacart Mastercard®, Chase and Instacart are teaming up to bring groceries and cash back right to your front door. This is the first credit card from Instacart, a grocery delivery service that allows you to order from your favorite chains or local stores without leaving your home. When purchased through Instacart’s website or mobile app, cardholders will earn 5% cash back on goods from over 40,000 stores without worrying about spending limits found on competing grocery cards.

Although these benefits are more enticing to those who already use Instacart, it isn’t hard to get started with a premium membership. If you're approved for the Instacart Mastercard, you’ll receive a $100 Instacart credit and one free year of Instacart+. While Instacart does not require a membership, Instacart+ comes with added benefits like free delivery on orders of $35 or more.

Beyond the welcome offer, the Instacart Mastercard® provides consumers with cash back in multiple categories. Not only does the 5% cash back rate apply to Instacart purchases, but also to travel expenses on flights, hotels, and more made through the Chase Travel Center.

But groceries and travel aren’t the only needs this cash-back card addresses, as it’s also a solid option for gas and other miscellaneous expenditures. If you decide to forgo delivery once in a while and hop in your car, the Instacart Mastercard® rewards you with 2% cash back at gas stations. You’ll also earn 2% cash back at restaurants on both dine-in and take-out costs. Additionally, that reward rate applies to purchases on select streaming services.

And if that isn’t enough, spending on all other purchases is met with a 1% cash-back rate. These cash-back rewards are also flexible, so they can be redeemed for a statement credit or a direct deposit so that you see the cash you’re earning.

To top it all off, the Instacart Mastercard® has no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. However, be wary of membership fees after the one-year welcome offer expires, as the Instacart+ membership auto-renews if not canceled. Furthermore, to avoid a $40 late fee and to limit the cost of a variable APR (19.49% - 28.24%) try to pay your card off on time whenever possible. If you can do that, you can make the most out of this one-of-a-kind credit card.

