Inspiring a New Trend: Paradise Locations the New WFH Hubs

SANTA TERESA, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2020 / It’s expected that Post-COVID-19, businesses will be forced to make drastic changes to the way they work and function. Experts predict that there will be a huge shift towards outsourcing work to remote workers across the globe. Hence, in turn, erasing geographical borders as they adapt to virtual workplaces.

View photos



Studies show that remote work is the future of workplaces and virtual reality conferencing will become the preferred form of communication – even over face-to-face meetings. This is already happening today. With businesses and industries closed and the rates of unemployment soaring, maintaining and retaining an office space isn't just expensive but it is less necessary. The new economy is forcing companies to look for more affordable solutions like outsourcing to cheaper locations.



In fact, according, to the EU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of EU nations like the Netherlands, outsourcing is going to become more relevant after the lockdowns are lifted, as sustaining businesses through the local workforce in the western world may not be feasible to many companies.

On the bright side, the cost of running an organization no longer has to be high; there are lots of options for companies wanting to cut costs. Post COVID-19, most companies will already have the required infrastructure and renting an office space in major hubs or city centers will no longer be a necessity.

It has now become necessary that instead of resisting change, organizations should improve their remote work policies and capabilities by either shifting their offices to less crowded places or better yet to remote paradise locations - to get away from the hectic and stressful life in the city where maintaining a work-life balance becomes impossible and work burnout is common. Which is why moving to serene and peaceful places with the facilities you can find in cities, like high speed optic fibre internet and well designed eco-friendly office spaces that cater to the needs of remote workers in remote locations.



Eco-villages to Cater to the Needs of Remote Workers

As the pandemic took a toll on the global tourism industry, countries with fragile economies, dependent on tourism needed to look for ways to sustain their economies, it was for this reason many countries across Latin America and Eastern Europe began issuing visas for remote workers.

Over the past several months countries as well as entrepreneurs worldwide have been working on develop eco-living and working spaces as we swiftly shift towards the dawn of remote working spaces in Paradise locations like Santa Teresa (Costa Rica); Bridge Town (Barbados); Vientiane (Laos); Da Nang (Vietnam); Pai (Thailand); and Jogja Digital Valley (Indonesia).

One such example is the Yoko Village. Located in Santa Teresa, The Yoko Village luxury work-spaces have all the basic amenities required by companies large and small to set up and run their business. It offers entrepreneurs ownership of not just a spacious office space, but they also get access to the Green Building connected with optic fiber, yoga, gym, pool, spa, organic farming, communal restaurant, and spaces, co-work area. These new workspaces make going to work a whole new wonderful experience, with the view of the shimmering blue sea ahead, breathtaking sunsets, and lush green forests, which is a major productivity boost. Founders along with their whole team can enjoy all these perks and privileges for far less than what they were paying in the U.S, without having to adjust to a new time zone.

Story continues