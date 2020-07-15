Inspiring story of Youssef Amir - From a Slouchy 15-Year-Old to a Sought-After Fitness Expert

Youssef Amir was born and raised in Egypt and moved to the United States like most people to pursue his dream. The massage therapist can be described as a survivor of a slouchy posture that fate directed to the fitness industry.

Since his exploits with his first coach, Mostafa, which helped to correct his posture, Youssef has spent over ten years honing his personal training methods and changing countless lives through fitness and exercise.

“I was literally always stuck in a slouched position which was ruining my health and compromising my movement. My grandfather had witnessed the effects that bad posture produced in others. Issues like difficulty in breathing, abnormal joint alignment, and a host of other serious problems. We are all born to be asymmetrical both neurologically and anatomically, and that is completely normal. However, when those asymmetries become too excessive, and we’re not able to return to balance, it could wreak havoc on function and performance and leave us in chronic pain,” said Youssef Amir.

Youssef Amir took the decision to enroll at a gym, where Mostafa taught him more than just fitness. In addition to learning about fitness, Youssef Amir also got an eye-opener on fitness and life's parallels.

“Mostafa taught me how to love myself and my body by eating right and exercising. True life lessons that compelled me to share my knowledge with others. Since then, I’ve been fascinated with the intricacies of the human body, biomechanics, and human physiology. Through years of personal training, commitment, and persistence I’ve been able to overcome my poor genetics and experience incredible results. Now I’ve made it my life’s work to pass this knowledge onto others,” said Youssef Amir.

Youssef Amir launched Udefy to help others by giving them the tools to learn about their own body, help them align their bodies, and build joint resiliency while getting stronger and getting fit. Youssef has been able to design a set of programs that harmoniously match the person’s lifestyle and fitness goals.

Youssef and his team at Udefy have reached a global audience thanks to the internet. “We reach people all around the world, and that’s what I love about the internet. It has given me the platforms to reach people all around the world and help make a difference in their life,” said Youssef.