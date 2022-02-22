InspireMD to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 8, 2022 and Provide Corporate Business Update

-Earnings Conference Call to be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET-

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announces it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, before the market opens.

Management will host a conference call and webcast with the investment community at 8:30 am (ET) that same day to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments.



Title:



InspireMD Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and
Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Time:

8:30 a.m. ET

Conference Call Details:

Toll-Free: 877-407-4018
International: 201-689-8471
Conference ID: 13727214



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s website and will be available via the following links:

Webcast:

Webcast Link - Click Here
https://www.inspiremd.com/en/investors/investor-relations/

The webcast should be accessed 15 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the Company’s website.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expansion of its portfolio and potential indications and that the CGuard Carotid stent provides a foundational advantage for improved patient outcomes and prevention of stroke. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore
Chief Financial Officer
InspireMD, Inc.
888-776-6804
craigs@inspiremd.com

Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646-627-8390
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
investor-relations@inspiremd.com


