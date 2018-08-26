Inspired strategy helps BMW rookie Joel Eriksson to first DTM win
BMW rookie Joel Eriksson took a surprise maiden DTM win in the Sunday night race at Misano thanks to an inspired strategy call.
The Belgian RBM team elected to put sixth-row starter Eriksson on slick tyres for the start of the damp race and the Swede, the only runner not to begin on grooved rubber, lucked in thanks to a handily timed safety car.
Eriksson struggled at the start, even dropping behind BMW guest Alex Zanardi as he plummeted to the tail of the field.
One by one, as Eriksson got closer to the crossover where slicks would be quicker, the majority of the field pitted for dry-weather tyres.
Edoardo Mortara had got the jump on Audi's polesitter Loic Duval at the start, with Daniel Juncadella following through to make it a Mercedes one-two.
By the time the rain returned in earnest, around the eighth lap, only Mortara, Audi pair Rene Rast and Robin Frijns, and Zanardi remained on wet-weather tyres, while Eriksson was running fifth on his slicks.
Eriksson timed the moment perfectly to make his mandatory stop onto wet tyres, as those who had already pitted for slicks were forced in for a second time, all of them dropping off the lead lap.
Lucas Auer, having just emerged from the pits on wets, lost it at Turn 6 and backed his Mercedes into the tyre wall, prompting a safety car.
That allowed Eriksson, the only driver on the lead lap to have already made his mandatory stop, to latch onto the train and effectively gain his pitstop for free.
At the front, Mortara put the hammer down to try to establish enough of a buffer over Eriksson to make his stop and clear the BMW when he returned to the track.
The Italian's stop came with six laps remaining, and for a moment Rast, who had pitted three laps earlier, threatened the leading Mercedes.
Mortara was 15 seconds behind Eriksson one lap into his final stint, with five laps remaining, and sometimes slashed 3 seconds per lap out of the leading BMW, but Eriksson held on to win by 1.817s.
Rast was third, Frijns took fourth, while Zanardi took an emotional fifth on his one-off outing in a specially adapted BMW.
Paul di Resta was the first of the double pitters, charging from almost a lap behind Zanardi to a mere 12s deficit as he claimed sixth in his Mercedes.
The Scot passed Duval with eight laps remaining, while three more Audis - those of Jamie Green, Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Muller - rounded out the top 10.
BMW's Bruno Spengler also claimed a point as Zanardi is ineligible to score.
Di Resta's points for fifth give him the championship lead over Gary Paffett, whose miserable weekend continued when he was pushed into a spin at Turn 2 by Juncadella while trying to make a move on Spengler.
Juncadella had already blotted his copybook by spinning in the pit entry when the rain came.
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
Time
Gap
1
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
31
57m19.154s
-
2
Edoardo Mortara
HWA
Mercedes
31
57m20.971s
1.817s
3
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
31
57m25.647s
6.493s
4
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
31
57m36.033s
16.879s
5
Alessandro Zanardi
RMR
BMW
31
58m06.470s
47.316s
6
Paul Di Resta
HWA
Mercedes
31
58m18.956s
59.802s
7
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
31
58m29.386s
1m10.232s
8
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
31
58m31.316s
1m12.162s
9
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
31
58m40.968s
1m21.814s
10
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
31
58m44.800s
1m25.646s
11
Bruno Spengler
RBM
BMW
31
58m45.752s
1m26.598s
12
Pascal Wehrlein
HWA
Mercedes
31
58m46.251s
1m27.097s
13
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
31
58m53.694s
1m34.540s
14
Gary Paffett
HWA
Mercedes
31
58m58.163s
1m39.009s
15
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
31
59m01.485s
1m42.331s
16
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
31
59m01.754s
1m42.600s
17
Daniel Juncadella
HWA
Mercedes
30
57m19.657s
1 Lap
-
Augusto Farfus
RMG
BMW
14
28m55.956s
Retirement
-
Lucas Auer
HWA
Mercedes
10
24m31.365s
Retirement