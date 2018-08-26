Inspired strategy helps BMW rookie Joel Eriksson to first DTM win

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Inspired strategy helps Eriksson to victory
Inspired strategy helps Eriksson to victory

BMW rookie Joel Eriksson took a surprise maiden DTM win in the Sunday night race at Misano thanks to an inspired strategy call.

The Belgian RBM team elected to put sixth-row starter Eriksson on slick tyres for the start of the damp race and the Swede, the only runner not to begin on grooved rubber, lucked in thanks to a handily timed safety car.

Eriksson struggled at the start, even dropping behind BMW guest Alex Zanardi as he plummeted to the tail of the field.

One by one, as Eriksson got closer to the crossover where slicks would be quicker, the majority of the field pitted for dry-weather tyres.

Edoardo Mortara had got the jump on Audi's polesitter Loic Duval at the start, with Daniel Juncadella following through to make it a Mercedes one-two.

By the time the rain returned in earnest, around the eighth lap, only Mortara, Audi pair Rene Rast and Robin Frijns, and Zanardi remained on wet-weather tyres, while Eriksson was running fifth on his slicks.

Eriksson timed the moment perfectly to make his mandatory stop onto wet tyres, as those who had already pitted for slicks were forced in for a second time, all of them dropping off the lead lap.

Lucas Auer, having just emerged from the pits on wets, lost it at Turn 6 and backed his Mercedes into the tyre wall, prompting a safety car.

That allowed Eriksson, the only driver on the lead lap to have already made his mandatory stop, to latch onto the train and effectively gain his pitstop for free.

At the front, Mortara put the hammer down to try to establish enough of a buffer over Eriksson to make his stop and clear the BMW when he returned to the track.

The Italian's stop came with six laps remaining, and for a moment Rast, who had pitted three laps earlier, threatened the leading Mercedes.

Mortara was 15 seconds behind Eriksson one lap into his final stint, with five laps remaining, and sometimes slashed 3 seconds per lap out of the leading BMW, but Eriksson held on to win by 1.817s.

Rast was third, Frijns took fourth, while Zanardi took an emotional fifth on his one-off outing in a specially adapted BMW.

Paul di Resta was the first of the double pitters, charging from almost a lap behind Zanardi to a mere 12s deficit as he claimed sixth in his Mercedes.

The Scot passed Duval with eight laps remaining, while three more Audis - those of Jamie Green, Mike Rockenfeller and Nico Muller - rounded out the top 10.

BMW's Bruno Spengler also claimed a point as Zanardi is ineligible to score.

Di Resta's points for fifth give him the championship lead over Gary Paffett, whose miserable weekend continued when he was pushed into a spin at Turn 2 by Juncadella while trying to make a move on Spengler.

Juncadella had already blotted his copybook by spinning in the pit entry when the rain came.

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Time

Gap

1

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

31

57m19.154s

-

2

Edoardo Mortara

HWA

Mercedes

31

57m20.971s

1.817s

3

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

31

57m25.647s

6.493s

4

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

31

57m36.033s

16.879s

5

Alessandro Zanardi

RMR

BMW

31

58m06.470s

47.316s

6

Paul Di Resta

HWA

Mercedes

31

58m18.956s

59.802s

7

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

31

58m29.386s

1m10.232s

8

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

31

58m31.316s

1m12.162s

9

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

31

58m40.968s

1m21.814s

10

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

31

58m44.800s

1m25.646s

11

Bruno Spengler

RBM

BMW

31

58m45.752s

1m26.598s

12

Pascal Wehrlein

HWA

Mercedes

31

58m46.251s

1m27.097s

13

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

31

58m53.694s

1m34.540s

14

Gary Paffett

HWA

Mercedes

31

58m58.163s

1m39.009s

15

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

31

59m01.485s

1m42.331s

16

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

31

59m01.754s

1m42.600s

17

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Mercedes

30

57m19.657s

1 Lap

-

Augusto Farfus

RMG

BMW

14

28m55.956s

Retirement

-

Lucas Auer

HWA

Mercedes

10

24m31.365s

Retirement

What to Read Next