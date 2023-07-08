Inspired by horror films, admired by Rishi Sunak – the millennial artist who struck art-market gold

Flora Yukhnovich in her studio in Bermondsey - Rii Schroer

The auctioneer clutched the Sotheby’s lectern, rocking his sharp-suited body to some silent beat. “And lot number four is the Flora Yukhnovich, I’ll Have What She’s Having, this wonderful painting,” he ­announced, “lot of interest in the picture, wonderful thing here.” The wonderful thing, a tousle of baby blue spiked with millennial pink, duly appeared on the screen beside him. “And I want to start the bidding here at £40,000… 40,000… 50,000… 60,000 now… 70,000.” The congregation yipped as he jerked his arms around. “At 180… now 200,000.”



After a few minutes, the numbers had gone interstellar. “Give me 600,000 please… give me a million,” he cajoled. “At one-million-three – this fabulous picture – £1,600,000 – difficult pictures to find – £1,800,000 – new artist record, of course… I’m selling it here, at £1,850,000, the hammer is coming up here.” The gavel came down as breezy applause broke out. The mood at Sotheby’s London that October evening in 2021 was, as ever, serene insouciance.



Twenty months later, Flora Yukhnovich – lean, red-haired, and 32 years old – is in her sun-filled Bermondsey studio, on the site of a Victorian former biscuit factory. A decade ago, she was a portrait painter, toiling away in obscurity. Now, her woozy semi-abstractions regularly fetch millions at auction; one of her candy-coloured numbers – placed in the Government Art Collection – was spotted hanging in the Downing Street residence of Rishi Sunak while he was chancellor. Not that she’s particularly troubled by any of this, she insists.



“There are certain elements that feel really surreal. But every day, I come in here, and I’m by myself all day,” she says carefully. “There are times when it feels like a loud noise. But mostly, I just try and keep it as quiet as possible, because all those things, especially in the market, are not in my control.”



What must it feel like, though, to have painted something that expensive? “Mmmm.” Yukhnovich pauses. “That painting is not any different from how it was, and I don’t feel differently about it,” she says. “It’s unhelpful to think about.”

'It's unhelpful to think about prices': Yukhnovich's works have sold for millions - Rii Schroer

Yukhnovich makes paintings of paintings, foraging from the Old Masters, and then presenting back their essential patterns and cues, as if scrambled by an algorithm. While researching for her new exhibition, at the Ashmolean, in Oxford, she spent a week wandering the museum “to see what would leave an impression”. In a dense salon-style gallery of Dutch Golden Age still lifes, she found “not just a painting, but a whole theme, a whole genre”.



There was something unsettling about these 17th-century flowers, she thought, so “dark and ominous” that they almost looked like they were “weeping”. Jan Weenix’s carnations are already on the turn; the petals droop in deep shadow. Rachel Ruysch’s rosy blooms illuminate a mossy forest floor, but here, too, the light within them is dying.



Even after she’d left the museum, Yukhnovich couldn’t stop seeing their “beautiful crispy leaves”, and the insects and snakes couched in the undergrowth. “I began thinking about decay,” she says. “I wanted paintings that were coming into being, and paintings coming out of being.”



Yukhnovich leads me across the studio, skirting two peach-pink paintings-in-progress (“Just the start of something,” she says briskly), to show me a mood board, on which she’s pasted photos of bruised limbs, baked beans and something that resembles a close-up of drooling gums – “so beautiful, so gross” – like a criminal detective’s murder map. “I find it the most satisfying thing in the world when you can connect something that shouldn’t be ­connected,” she says, like how “a really nice plum could become something like keyhole surgery”.

‘So beautiful, so gross’: A Vase of Flowers (1680) by Jan Weenix - Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford

Schlocky gore pops out in the stills she’s pinned up from the “ridiculous and kitsch” horror films she watched as a teenager. Here’s Carrie (1976), the prom queen drenched in pig’s blood; and the dormitory of Suspiria (1977) pulsating in neon-red light. Recently, Yukhnovich found it bizarrely thera­peutic to rewatch Teeth (2007), whose plot consists of a high-school girl discovering she’s grown fangs “down there” (“I can’t believe they made this,” she laughs), and Jennifer’s Body (2009) in which a possessed Megan Fox feeds on American football jocks.



These tales of “girls reaching puberty and becoming monsters” revealed what she’d been looking for all along. “This is it,” she thought. “It’s not decay. It’s corruption.”



Yukhnovich begins by painting small studies, without overthinking things, “you just feel your way through”. Then she photographs these sketches, sometimes painting directly on top of the prints or collaging them in Photoshop, while she works out the pacing of a piece before she commits it to canvas. She prepares colours as she goes; the oils stay wet as she mixes and mashes them on the painting.



She wanted her pieces for the Ashmolean to feel like they were “between something which is quite delightful and a still life, but then really gross and a bit ­terrifying”. She’s taken the juici­ness and luminescence of the Dutch floral arrangements – and their suffocating inertia – as well as the “monstrous feminine” plots of her beloved horror films, and zoomed into the foliage, turning “pure things” into “open gaping spaces”. In paintings such as I Might Have Known it Would Be Red (another Carrie reference – Yukhnovich is a sucker for winking titles), she wanted to conjure up ovaries, kidneys, a tongue – all sorts of innards – while keeping a “floral, fruity” mood.

A lot of fun: Flora Yukhnovich's Teeth (2023) - Flora Yukhnovich, courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro

And you can just make out a Venus flytrap in Teeth, its blushing orifice bounded by trumpeting strokes of a particularly ghoulish green. I should say that if there is a monstrous undercurrent to these pictures, it’s not one that manages to unnerve me. But the paintings – done with her typical fat, sticky brushiness – sure look like a lot of fun.

Yukhnovich isn’t one for creation myths. “I grew up in the countryside,” she tells me. “We didn’t go to galleries or anything like that.” She was born Flora Watson in 1990, in Norwich. Her father was in the Navy; her mother, a special-needs teacher. Her maternal grandfather, though, was an architect “who painted prolifically on the side”; his pictures covered the walls of her childhood home – so “the idea of being an artist was never an odd concept”.



Apart from a few half-remembered trips to the National Gallery, and a brief stay in Rome where she saw the Sistine Chapel, she simply “really loved drawing and copying things”: it’s a magpie eye that’s followed her through life. When did she know she wanted to be a painter? “I just whiled away too many hours painting in the art department at school, and fell behind in other subjects. It became the natural choice,” she says.



After taking a diploma in old-school portraiture at London’s Heatherley School of Fine Art, she spent several years trying to make a living as a portrait painter, until she realised: “This isn’t going anywhere.” So she went back to college, this time studying for a fine art master’s degree at the City & Guilds of London Art School. It changed her life. “I became much more interested in the material of paint,” she says, “and how that could speak about the body and the flesh.”

Flora Yukhnovich, Hell is a Teenage Girl (2023) - Flora Yukhnovich, courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro

In person, Yukhnovich is guarded and genteel. But it’s her great passion for the rococo that defines her as more of a fabulist of the ancien régime than an austere still-lifer. “I think the rococo period is not seen as particularly highbrow or important,” she says. Yet after Fragonard’s The Swing (1767) caught her eye when she first ­visited London’s Wallace Collection as a student, she was hooked.



In the picture, one of the most famous of all rococo artworks, a young woman in a pink silk frock is thrust up into the air on a swing – her shoe flying off – while her secret lover lustfully gazes up her skirts from the bushes. “That painting was this delightful decorative thing that was so sweet,” she says, that it “was actually a bit horrifying.”



Her phenomenal commercial success is down to what happened next. She took the light, kineticism, and palette of Fragonard, and of Tiepolo, Boucher and Watteau, and distilled their scenes of the wealthy at play into a kind of sensual rhythm, hovering somewhere between figuration and abstraction. Her 2017 painting Tu vas me faire rougir (You’re going to make me blush) – which Yukhnovich displayed at her degree show – echoes The Swing, but the original flora and fauna have been spun until they’ve become so flustered and confused that they’ve receded to near invisibility. (Last year, at Christie’s, the painting sold for £1,902,000). Around this time, she took her husband’s surname (they’d met at boarding school) – Yukhnovich: “I had a rebrand,” she jokes.



She was snapped up straight from her master’s degree by the dealer Matt Watkins, founder of London’s Parafin gallery, after he spotted her work on Instagram. He has a rule about not representing fresh art-school graduates – “It’s just economics,” he says, a young artist is “not going to pay the bills” – but he made an exception for Yukhnovich. “She’s a great painter.”

'Painting is a language that’s been formed': Yukhnovich in her studio - Rii Schroer

These days, she’s represented by Victoria Miro and, as of last month, the mega-gallery empire Hauser & Wirth. The primary ­market prices set for her work by these commercial galleries, only ­available to an inner circle of collectors and institutions, still recently hovered at six figures; the super-sized sales elsewhere are a barometer of how demand for her work has far outstripped supply, and a consequence of speculative flipping – buyers profiting by acquiring low from the galleries and then reselling the works at auction. Yukhnovich’s maximalist remixes of art history cater to the art market’s current appetite for young contemporary (often female) artists cleverly deconstructing the Old Masters – such as the Canadian painter Anna Weyant’s still lifes and portraits, which quote liberally from the high-contrast play of light and shadow in Dutch Golden Age art, and also sell for millions.



It’s not hard to understand Yukhnovich’s appeal: her paintings are pretty, tasteful, and ambient enough to grace your Instagram feed, their touch of abstraction blurs nicely into a ­collector’s interior decor, while recycling enough from past aesthetics to intrigue those with an art-history degree. And the rococo – “all pastel colours and lush, sweeping curves; something which soothes the eye” – has a particular allure today, Design Museum curator Danielle Thom tells me. It’s “in part a reaction against minimalism, but also a much-needed injection of ­frivolity in troubled times”, Thom says, connecting Yukhnovich’s paintings with how AI image generators have “accustomed us to seeing familiar images manipulated, spliced and reassembled into new forms”.



But even if Yukhnovich has cracked the formula for what uber-wealthy collectors want, don’t let that, or the skewed picture of the resale market, distort how you see her paintings. She’s certainly got the chops. And in any case, artists, as much as they’re always claiming to reshape the future, are almost always also looking back in time.



“Painting is a language that’s been formed. You can play with things, but essentially you have to reference something that’s happened before,” Yukhnovich believes. “Even if you paint a tree that’s in front of you, you’ll think about who painted trees before and you’ll borrow their techniques. There’s this continuous referencing that’s happening all the time.” In Yukhnovich’s world, the past looks like bliss.

Flora Yukhnovich is at the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford (ashmolean.org) until Jan 14