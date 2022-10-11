Inspire11's Growth Continues With New Market Opening in Dallas, TX, and Expansion Into the Southwest

Year-over-year high growth spurs new investments, expansion into the Southwest region and launch of a Dallas market

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire11, a modern value-creation firm, announced expansion into Dallas, TX, and the Southwest today. Inspire11 plans to deepen existing relationships with Dallas-Fort Worth area organizations and to establish entirely new connections to positively impact the local business, talent and philanthropic communities.

Vipul Tiwari, a recognized global consulting leader, has joined Inspire11 as the Dallas Managing Director and is leading the expansion through client service, innovation, talent development, and community engagement.

"Dallas is exploding in terms of bringing companies towards this metropolitan area to grow. And with that comes a community," said Tiwari. "Just like all Elevens, we look forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting messy to create a future where everyone has a greater stake in the game, and we can make a true impact for our clients in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex."

Inspire11 operates as a global consulting firm with a local presence which positions "Elevens" to bring a full breadth of experience, knowledge, and capabilities while also harnessing an invaluable affinity with and understanding of the community.

Inspire11's deep experience bringing together strategy, digital, and analytics to transform sectors like financial services, information technology, supply chain, telecom, aviation, CPG, and healthcare confidently positions the organization and, more importantly, people to help Dallas organizations inspire a better tomorrow for all.

"All of the work we do at Inspire11 carries great meaning, and it's our unapologetic focus on making an impact, driving sustainable outcomes, and creating opportunity for all that make us jump out of bed every morning," said Alban Mehmeti, CEO and Founder of Inspire11. "As our presence has grown in Dallas over the years, it's been incredible to see the impact area organizations are making around the world. We couldn't wait to make it official with our market opening, drastically deepen our roots, and see what more we can collectively do."

Inspire11 is a modern value-creation firm that combines strategy, design, digital, and strategic ventures to create unparalleled value and positively transform the world in its wake. Inspire11 works with people and organizations to bring ideas to life at any maturity and scale, and however quickly they need to make radical change and impact. The "11" in the name bears a strong significance in that team members push beyond the traditional confines of business and technology to deliver heightened levels of growth, innovation, and competitive advantage. With over 250 employees in North America and an exclusive network of talent in the Balkans, the company grew 40% in 2021 and is a 2020, 2021, and 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company. Learn more at www.inspire11.com.

