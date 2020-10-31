Inspire Brands, parent company of Arby's and Sonic, to purchase Dunkin' Brands for $11.3 billion

Dunkin' Brands is expected to join the Inspire Brands Inc. family.

Private equity group Roark Capital's Inspire Brands will purchase the parent company of the chain formerly known as Dunkin Donuts and Baskin-Robbins for $11.3 billion, including debt, according to a news release late Friday. News of the potential sale started circulating Sunday.

“Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins are category leaders with more than 70 years of rich heritage, and together they are two of the most iconic restaurant brands in the world,” said Paul Brown, co-founder and CEO of Inspire Brands, in a statement. “By joining Inspire, these brands will add complementary guest experiences and occasions to our current portfolio.

The Wall Street Journal reported it's considered one of the largest restaurant deals in years.

Inspire owns several restaurant brands, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic.

McDonald's McRib is coming back: Barbecue sandwich will be available nationwide for the first time since 2012

Black Friday 2020: Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's reveal holiday plans

Dunkin' Brands has more than 13,000 Dunkin' locations and about 8,000 Baskin-Robbins.

Earlier this year, Dunkin' Brands announced plans to close about 450 locations inside Speedway gas stations.

Inspire Brands was formed two years ago by the merger of Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings. That same year the newly formed company bought Sonic, and in 2019 it also added Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches.

Contributing: Nathan Bomey and Josh Rivera, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dunkin' Brands could be sold to Inspire Brands in $11.3 billion deal