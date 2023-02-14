Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) has had a rough three months with its share price down 37%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Inspiration Healthcare Group is:

6.1% = UK£2.1m ÷ UK£35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Inspiration Healthcare Group's Earnings Growth And 6.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Inspiration Healthcare Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 8.3%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, Inspiration Healthcare Group saw an exceptional 33% net income growth over the past five years. Therefore, there could be other reasons behind this growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Inspiration Healthcare Group compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Inspiration Healthcare Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Inspiration Healthcare Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Inspiration Healthcare Group has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that it has the remaining 89% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

While Inspiration Healthcare Group has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Inspiration Healthcare Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

