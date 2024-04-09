Inspector Adamsberg Miniseries From France Télévisions Hits MIPTV

EXCLUSIVE: French detective Inspector Adamsberg has returned for another case, and France TV Distribution is opening his latest murder file at MIPTV.

Yvan Attal plays the detective, known in Fred Vargas’ novels as Commissaire Jean-Baptiste Adamsberg, in the two-part special Beyond the Grave: A New Adamsberg’s Case. France Télévisions’ sales arm is launching the title in Cannes.

Adapted by Emmanuel Carrère and based on Vargas’ novel Sur la Dalle, the series also stars Louis-Do de Lencquesaing, Sylvie Testud, Virginie Ledoyen, Olivier De Benoist, Micha Lescot and Eric Caravaca. The book was the second best-selling new novel in France last year.

France 2 is the broadcaster, Passion Films the producer and Josée Dayan is the director. Delivery is expected in Q3 of this year.

In the series, Inspector Adamsberg investigates a murder in a village in Brittany. The main suspect is a local figure, a descendant of the famous writer Chateaubriand. However, Adamsberg is convinced of his innocence, and takes charge of the case and is joined by his entire Parisian team. Meanwhile the death toll rises. Faced with local legends and the eccentricity of the inhabitants, Adamsberg will have to give free rein to his spirit of deduction to succeed in solving the enigma.

“We are really enthusiastic to announce the return of Inspector Adamsberg, with this very special case Beyond the Grave,” said Julia Schulte, SVP of International Sales at France TV Distribution. “The miniseries has all ingredients to satisfy light-crime lovers around the globe: A mysterious case set in a remote village in Brittany, bizarre village inhabitants behaving strangely, an eccentric suspect and, in the middle of it all, the Parisian Inspector Adamsberg, played by French actor Yvan Attal.”

The show is among the main new titles for France TV Distribution, alongside the likes of Zorro (working title), which is a comedy-adventure retelling of the masked vigilante story from Le Collective 64 for France 2 and Paramount+ starring Jean Dujardin. From the same producer is Enjoy!, about a home delivery app worker who lands his dream internship, a trainee at a 24-hour news channel and an ambitious young lawyer.

