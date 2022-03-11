Inspections close one Arlington restaurant due to pests, another for lack of hot water

James Hartley
Two Arlington restaurants were closed by the city after the city found they had serious health code violations during inspections conducted between Feb. 27 and March 5, according to data compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Latina Restaurant and Drive Through at 3333 E. Division St. and Subway at 1001 Northeast Green Oaks Blvd. were both reopened by the city in follow-up inspections.

Latina Restaurant scored a 71 out of 100 in its March 2 inspection, and reopened March 3. Arlington Health Services Manager Aimee Rockhill said the restaurant had a pest infestation and other unsanitary conditions. It reopened after “obtaining pest control, performing intensive cleaning efforts, and obtaining adequate sanitizing solution for dishwashing/cleaning.”

Subway also received a 71 in its March 2 inspection. A March 3 follow-up saw the restaurant closed briefly, before it was reopened later the same day. It was closed because of a lack of hot water for handwashing and dishwashing and a lack of a food server worker or person in charge of food safety training. It reopened after correcting those problems, Rockhill said.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Arlington scores food service establishments on a 100 point system that is different from that used in Fort Worth. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Any restaurant that receives less than a 75 is required to fix the most severe problems and undergo a reinspection.

Arlington also had one restaurant and one Walmart receive perfect scores among the 71 inspections conducted during that time period.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina at 1620 E. Copeland Road received a perfect score in its March 4 inspection. The deli, meat market and produce departments at the Walmart at 915 E. Randol Mill Road also received perfect scores.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Feb. 27th - March 5th, 2022. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

