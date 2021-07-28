InSourceRx Announces Partnership With MDsave

Patients will gain new access to prescription medicine and medical procedures.

Omaha, Neb., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InSourceRx, a Nebraska-based pharmacy discount card company, and MDsave, a healthcare e-commerce technology company, announced a partnership that combines cash savings for medications with those for procedures and screenings throughout the U.S.



InSourceRx partners with nonprofit associations, benefit consultants, third-party administrators and other business entities in agreements that pass medication discounts on to those organizations’ members or employees. InSourceRx also generates revenue for the foundations and nonprofits that sponsor the program.

MDsave currently operates in 35 states where it partners with trusted local hospitals to offer medical screenings and procedures at significant savings for patients paying out-of-pocket, helping them get access to needed care.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with such a dynamic and growing company as MDsave,” said Bob Gevelinger, InSourceRx co-founder and president. “This partner espouses the same principles of helping those in need as we do at InSourceRx. We are proud to be offering healthcare consumers the ability to make informed decisions when it comes to spending on healthcare across a wider spectrum and in no way compromising patient safety.”

Cash and out-of-pocket purchasing for medications and procedures is becoming more prevalent beyond the uninsured and underinsured, linked to the surge in high-deductible health plans. Increasingly, many consumers never reach their deductible and opt to take the immediate savings associated with using a discount pharmacy card. The same applies to procedures and screenings.



“Making healthcare affordable and accessible is at the heart of our mission at MDsave, and InSourceRx is a partner who wholeheartedly shares in that goal,” said Greg Born, MDsave president and COO. “Our partnership helps ensure patients save money and can afford their entire continuum of care. We at MDsave bring patients together with doctors offering quality, affordable care, and once the patient has received that service, InSourceRx makes their prescriptions accessible so the patient can adhere to their doctor’s treatment plan.”

InSourceRx recently announced a partnership with the National Hemophilia Foundation and already partners with select chapters of JDRF, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, United Way and other nonprofit foundations.



“Our mission is simple,” said Gevelinger. “Every day millions of Americans go without essential medications because they cannot afford to pay for them. It’s no secret the dedicated nonprofit organizations that support them are struggling for revenue. We are here to help both.”



In addition to the revenue donated to charitable causes through transactions on its discount cards, InSourceRx also donates 10% of its overall revenue to other worthy causes.

About InSourceRX

InSourceRx gives you an easy, convenient way to save money on your medications. We work with a network of more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide that honor and recommend the InSourceRx card, and why we’ve gone a step further, identifying great giving companies and causes that can use some help funding their meaningful programs. Every time you fill a prescription with InSourceRx, we give a portion of the proceeds to companies and causes that make a difference.

