Insomnia Cookies Is Selling Their Cookie Dough in 5 Flavors So You Can Make Them at Home
Numerous chains have blessed fans over the past few months with at-home supplies to make their iconic treats. Auntie Anne's created a DIY pretzel kit, Dunkin' was selling donut decorating kits, and now Insomnia is selling huge batches of their cookie dough.
The cookie chain, known for its late-night delivery, recently launched its Halfway to Homemade kits that are full of frozen cookie dough, Thrillst reports. The kits are available in two sizes, 30-count for $45 or 60-count for $70, with a choice between chocolate chunk, classic with M&M's, double chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, and sugar flavors. One flavor comes in the 30-count box, while two flavors come in the 60-count box.
The kits are only available online and ship nationwide — and once received, they can be frozen until ready to bake.
While some of the deluxe cookie flavors aren't available in dough form, you can purchase those pre-baked cookies like white chocolate macadamia, oatmeal raisin, and double chocolate mint online as well.
If you're craving something salty rather than sweet, Auntie Anne's has got you covered with its DIY-At Home Pretzel Kit. The limited-edition kit allows you to make their hand-rolled, doughy pretzels at home. Kits are $20 and include all of the ingredients (except butter) to make ten classic or cinnamon-sugar pretzels.
"We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden-brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we're missing our guests, too!" said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's in a press release. "The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home."
The Pretzel Kit is available online until supplies run out.