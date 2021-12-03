Insomnia Cookies Is Giving Out Free Treats on Saturday for National Cookie Day

Insomnia cookies

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies has a fun-filled surprise for customers in honor of National Cookie Day.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, to celebrate the food holiday, the late-night chain is dropping their ooeyest and gooeyest cookie to date. The "Filled Chocolate Chunk Cookie" is full of chocolate cookie butter and is the first filled cookie that Insomnia has ever launched.

The new treat is only available this month or while supplies last, so you'll have to act fast.

In addition to the new filled cookie launch, Insomnia is offering several deals. On Dec. 4, head to your nearest location for one free Classic Cookie with no purchase necessary. (If you want the free cookie delivered though, then there will be a minimum purchase cost.)

If fans buy a dozen Classic Cookies they get six Classic Cookies for free, or buy four Deluxe Cookies and get two additional Deluxe Cookies for free.

And while you're at it, continue a weekend of cheap eating at Burger King. In celebration of 64 years of the Whopper, the fast food giant is rolling back prices to 1957 and selling its signature sandwich for its original price of just 37 cents.

The special promotion will be running in Burger King restaurants nationwide on Friday and Saturday (Dec. 3 and Dec. 4), to Burger King Royal Perks members.