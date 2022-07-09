Insolvency: thousands of Britons could cut debt as advice changes

Jess Clark
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Realimage/Alamy</span>
Photograph: Realimage/Alamy

Thousands of Britons could have their debts written off or monthly repayments slashed after the government told insolvency advisers to consider the impact of the cost of living crisis on people’s ability to keep up with repayments.

The Insolvency Service has issued new guidance on the oversight of individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), repayment plans agreed with creditors that enable problem debts to be repaid over an agreed length of time.

The advice notes that existing agreements may have been drafted before the individual had knowledge of the “current financial climate, rising inflation, and increases to energy and other household outgoings”. These pressures “may have an impact on a consumer’s ability to be able to make monthly contributions … at the same level as previously agreed”, it adds.

The move comes at a time when more people are struggling to cope with rising food, fuel and energy bills. There were 81,199 IVAs registered in England and Wales in 2021 – the highest since records began in 1990 – according to the Office for National Statistics, while 23,997 were registered in the first three months of 2022. Separate government figures show 6,300 to 7,800 IVAs being registered a month over the past year.

The Insolvency Service says advisers should consider requests from people who want to lower their monthly payments

Sara Williams, a former debt adviser and the founder of the website Debt Camel, says anyone with problems should talk to their IVA firm now: “There is no need to wait until your next annual review.”

The Insolvency Service says advisers should consider requests from people who want to lower their monthly payments, with creditors generally willing to accept reductions of up to 50% of current contributions, falling to a minimum of £75. If monthly payments were to drop below that level the insolvency practitioner should consider whether to end the agreement early based on the payments already made into the plan.

Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, and all creditors must agree to the proposal. The insolvency practitioner would also have to consider whether an alternative method, such as a debt relief order or bankruptcy, would be more appropriate.

StepChange says the changes mean “there is now, for the first time, a realistic chance that their creditors will agree to an early completion of the IVA on the basis of funds paid to date”. Peter Wordsworth, the head of insolvency services at the debt charity, adds: “This is a very welcome and pragmatic development in light of the cost of living crisis.

“Creditors are now more receptive to early completion of the IVA where this is the most pragmatic option for people whose IVAs would otherwise fail, and where the creditors stand little chance of getting more money back by requiring the client to adopt an alternative debt solution, for example a debt relief order.”

Coins and notes
The government has told insolvency firms to consider the impact of the cost of living crisis on people’s ability to keep up with repayments. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

An IVA is an arrangement to pay all or part of your debts though regular payments to an insolvency practitioner, who then divides the money between creditors, who distributes the funds to creditors. It can begin if 75% of the creditors agree to it, and applies even to those who disagree with it.

The new advice aims to avoid the collapse of an IVA, which can have significant consequences for the individual. If this happens the person could become liable to pay the full balance of their debt and cover IVA costs and fees, and leave them vulnerable to enforcement action by creditors.

“If you’re unable to afford these reduced payments, or they would make your IVA last longer than seven years, or would now be eligible for another option like a debt relief order, then practitioners ought to be considering whether offering an early settlement based on what you’ve paid already is a suitable option,” says Graham O’Malley, a senior debt expert at Citizens Advice.

“Whether early settlement is an option for you will depend on what your practitioner says, and, ultimately, all of the organisations you owe money to will have to agree to this formal change in your agreement.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • L.A. Kings add Canadian Olympian Manon Rheaume to front-office staff

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have hired former star goaltender Manon Rheaume to a front-office position, furthering the recent trend of women landing high-profile jobs with NHL teams. The Kings said in a release Thursday that Rheaume will join the team as a hockey operations adviser with a focus on prospect development. She will report to the Kings' director of player personnel, Nelson Emerson. Rheaume, who will be based in Michigan, will also be involved with "designated assignments with

  • Canadian women look to get offence firing at CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico

    After being held to six goals in six games this year, the Canadian women's soccer team is looking to kick its offence into higher gear at the CONCACAF W Championship. And there's plenty on the line as Canada, the defending Olympic champion currently ranked sixth in the world, open Tuesday night against No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago in Monterrrey, Mexico. The eight-team tournament, which runs through July 18, serves as the qualifier in North and Central America and the Caribbean for both the 2023 Wo

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Dubas, Maple Leafs need to turn slim draft pickings into value

    Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas will no doubt be busy at the 2022 NHL Draft as he seeks to add value to the Leafs roster, despite only have three total picks, as he did in 2021.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Adam Svensson maintains lead in PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship

    NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Canada's Adam Svensson shot a 5-under 67 and had a three-stroke lead in the Barbasol Championship when second-round play Friday at water-logged Keene Trace was suspended because of darkness. Svensson of Surrey, B.C., had a 15-under 129 total at Keene Trace, where a mid-day thunderstorm followed dense morning fog. Play was delayed for five hours, 20 minutes, with half the field unable to finish the round. The rain softened the greens even more than the first round, where

  • Joy Drop: Moments to celebrate as history continues to be made in women's sports

    Friends, we are into summer with some pep in our step! There are drafts, tournaments, qualifiers and championships in the sports world. And some of them are firsts but most are pure joy! The UEFA Women's Championships have begun! As the popularity of women soccer grows globally, there is a way to cheer, support and even take interest in this thrilling tournament. If you are in Canada there are some sites that offer tips on where and how to to watch this European tournament. Keep an eye out for p

  • Lukaku returns to Inter, but what went wrong with Chelsea?

    Romelu Lukaku has come back to Inter after a disappointing year with Chelsea, so what went wrong?

  • Marc-Andre Fleury returning to Wild on 2-year deal

    Veteran netminder Marc-Andre Fleury is officially off the market after inking a multi-year extension to stay in Minnesota.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • What happens to the Flames if Gaudreau walks?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the possible consequence of Johnny Hockey leaving Calgary in free agency.

  • Canada Soccer makes new compensation offer to its national teams

    Canada Soccer says it has made a new compensation offer to its men's and women's national teams. "While we will continue to negotiate confidentially with our men's national team — as a willing and respectful partner — we are happy to inform the public that a revised proposal was sent on 23 June 2022," Canada Soccer said in a statement Monday. "We remain confident that an agreement will be made in due course." The governing body also said an offer was made the same day to the women's team, saying

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • National karate championship in St. John's a 'fantastic success' for associations, athletes alike

    For the first time in 16 years, Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the national championships in karate over the long weekend. The event brought between 500 and 600 athletes from across the country as well as over 2,000 spectators and officials to the Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The event was a success for Karate Newfoundland and Labrador, says president and coach Nathaniel Besso. Besso believes hosting a championship is an important step for the province to instill the passion for the spor

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this