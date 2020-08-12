Deal alert: This stunning 50-inch TV is on sale for just $270 on Amazon

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save $80 on this Insignia 50-inch 4K TV—Fire TV Edition. (Photo: Amazon) More

It’s hot out there. That makes it the perfect time to crank the AC and turn your living room into a (literally) cool (literally) home theater. There’s never been a better opportunity to do it. Right now, Amazon has this Insignia 50-inch HD Smart LED TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for a stunning price: just $270. It’s a nearly 25 percent savings off the usual price ($350), and an all-time low price for this top-rated 4K TV.

Set yourself up for well-chilled summer viewing, cozy autumn movie nights, and lengthy winter binge-fests. With this remarkably affordable 4K TV as your centerpiece, you’ll wow the family (and yourself). Here’s more.

Impressive picture and sound

This Insignia 4K TV features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality—both of which are rare in this price range. It really stands out among its peers. The audio, too, is head of the class. Reports one satisfied Amazon shopper, “I love this TV especially for the price. The sound quality is good. I could have my window air conditioner on and only have the volume at 17 and still hear it perfectly. I highly recommend this TV...It’s very user-friendly and I love that it has a full internet access web browser.”

The best shows and movies

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream 4K movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV, and more without a separate streaming box or stick. And the best part? Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of titles (and who is?), you can just say, “Alexa, play Rocketman,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

Compare this to other built-in video-streaming TVs, and you’ll really appreciate the benefits of this Insignia. For example, the TCL 50-inch HD Roku Smart LED TV comes with Roku inside, but it doesn’t have voice assistant out of the box. So you’re stuck hunting and pecking on that tedious keyboard to find something to watch. No thanks.

Broadcast channels show up in the same menu as streaming options, which makes it easy to find what you want. Photo: Amazon) More

Cut the cord and ditch cable

This Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition TV is perfect for cord-cutters since it turns over-the-air TV into a cable-like experience. And it meshes the choice of broadcast TV with al the other options available to you. Writes a five-star reviewer: “...With so many Internet interruptions lately due to the pandemic, I find myself not streaming as much TV as before....Where this TV excels is in how Amazon has integrated the broadcast channels seamlessly into the familiar interface. Love it.” Translation: you don’t have to go back and forth to find, say, your favorite medical drama on NBC. It’s right there on the menu with Netflix, You Tube, and the latest greatest action flicks.

The Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition TV also has three HDMI ports, so you can hook up a sound bar, a video game console, a Blu-ray player, and more. You can even choose your own internet browser and surf the web right on the TV.

It’s a steal

This Insignia 50-inch Smart HD TV—Fire TV Edition isn’t just another top-rated TV, but it’s also the very essence of ‘more bang for your buck,’ thanks to its full feature set, brilliant picture, and top-notch audio. It would serve you very well in a living room, a large bedroom, a basement ‘man cave,’ or a dedicated viewing room.