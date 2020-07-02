Lowest price ever: Amazon's No.1 bestselling TV is just $100 right now

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Celebrate the holiday weekend with a Fire TV. (Photo: Insignia)

Ready to turn your bedroom into a cozy binge-watching haven?

Right now, Amazon has this Insignia 24-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition (NS-24DF311SE21) on sale for just $100, down from $150. This is the all-time lowest price we’ve ever seen for this TV, which is just the right size for a smaller space. And it’s so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting.

It’s showtime

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO Now, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, SlingTV and so much more without buying a separate streaming box or stick.

Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is, really), you can just say, “Alexa, play Knives Out,” and she’ll make your wish come true.

Compare this to other TVs like this LG 24-inch HD LED TV (24LJ4540), which has the same size, but doesn’t come with any video streaming or smart home features built-in. This Fire TV model is the very definition of “more bang for your buck,” thanks to its full feature set. The Insignia 24-inch Fire TV Edition TV is ideal for cord-cutters.

“This is an excellent little 24-inch TV. Works great for small rooms,” writes a five-star Amazon reviewer. “I’ve had zero issues with my TV or remote...Fire Stick TV is the way to go. Love having access to Netflix, YouTube and everything else.”

Save 33 percent on this Fire TV smart TV. (Photo: Insignia)

Bright and cheery

This TV features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality — which is rare at this price point. It also has three HDMI ports, so you can hook up a sound bar, a video game console, a Blu-ray player and more. You can even choose your own internet browser to surf the web on the TV.

“This TV connects flawlessly to Wi-Fi and having a choice of internet browser is awesome,” adds a satisfied shopper.

Bottom line

This Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV — Fire TV Edition isn’t just the ideal bedroom TV — it would work well in a kids room, guest room or kitchen, too. It might be too small for a living room or ‘man cave’ — we recommend going bigger for spaces like these.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

