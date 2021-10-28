This Insignia Air Fryer Is Over 50% Off, Today Only At Best Buy

(Photo: Best Buy / HuffPost)

Air fryers are truly the unsung heroes of convenience in the kitchen, and when you have a large family or are cooking for multiple people, the larger, the better. Insignia’s massive 10-quart air fryer comes with all the bells and whistles you need to cook an entire meal, including a rotisserie spit, rotisserie removal tool, two removable trays and a drip pan for easier cleanup. And today only at Best Buy, you can purchase it for $70 off.

(Photo: Best Buy/HuffPost)

Since the holidays are coming up, cooking is likely at the forefront of your mind. and what better way to feast than with a juice rotisserie chicken you made in an air fryer? In addition to its 1,000-plus five-star reviews, the versatility of Insignia’s air fryer are impressive. There are 10 smart functions that’ll be great for a variety of foods other than rotisserie, like toast, French fries, pizza, cake, fish and steak.

Get the Insignia 10 Quart Digital Air Fryer Oven from Best Buy for $59.99 (originally $129.99), today only.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...