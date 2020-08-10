Insights on the Worldwide Truck Axle Market to 2024 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Truck Axle Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The truck axle market is poised to grow by $ 0.55 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report on the truck axle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in production cost of axle owing to advances in manufacturing technology, improvements in supply chain strategies and increase in demand for trucks.



The truck axle market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the development of modular rear-axle system as one of the prime reasons driving the truck axle market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in popularity of e-axle system and development of intelligent truck axle will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The truck axle market covers the following areas:

Truck axle market sizing

Truck axle market forecast

Truck axle market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck axle market vendors that include American Axle & Manufacturing Inc., Dana Ltd., Meritor Inc., Qingte Group Co. Ltd., Raba Automotive Holding Plc, SAF-HOLLAND SE, Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd., Sisu Axles Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the truck axle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Light-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Heavy-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medium-duty trucks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

Dana Ltd.

Meritor Inc.

Qingte Group Co. Ltd.

Raba Automotive Holding Plc

SAF-HOLLAND SE

Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Sisu Axles Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dolebh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

