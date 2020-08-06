Insights on the Worldwide Encephalitis Vaccines Industry to 2025 - Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grows with the Highest CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Encephalitis Vaccines Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Encephalitis Vaccines market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the high mortality and morbidity rate caused due to the incidence of encephalitis virus. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for vaccination programs is boosting the market.



Key Market Trends



Japanese Encephalitis Segment is Dominating the Encephalitis Vaccines Market



The Japanese encephalitis vaccine segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. According to WHO, the estimated annual number of clinical cases of JE are about 68000 globally every year. Furthermore, the government initiatives for the JE vaccination programs is further boosting the segment. Governments of China and India came up with national immunization plans that carry out mass vaccinations. In 2014, vaccination against Japanese encephalitis was added to India's Universal Immunization Programme, which resulted in a significant procurement of vaccination doses since then. Such initiatives are gaining pervasiveness in other Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The marketing is witnessing strong demand for JE vaccines due to routine immunization. Therefore, the inclusion of vaccination against Japanese encephalitis in national immunization plans will act as one of the significant growth drivers for the Japanese encephalitis vaccine segment during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Grows With Highest CAGR and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The market in Asia will grow exponentially over the forecast period. Japanese encephalitis is endemic mostly in Asian countries. There is no cure for the disease. Therefore, organizations such as UNICEF, WHO, and Gavi are focusing on preventing the disease from spreading through vaccination. To ensure maximum immunization, the JE vaccines has been made mandatory for newborn children. This will provide incredible opportunities for the manufacturers catering to the region. Furthermore, growing investment in the R&D sector, entry of new vaccine manufacturers in countries like India and China, increase number of travelers in the region, medical tourism is propelling the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Encephalitis Vaccines market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Strong manufacturing processes and significant investments in releasing improved vaccines in BRICS countries are the opportunities in the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Valneva SE., Bharat Biotech, BIKEN, Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., Liaoning Cheng Bio Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi Pasteur, Tiantan Biological Product, Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Mortality and Morbidity Rate Caused Due to the Incidence of Encephalitis Virus

4.2.2 Rise in Government Initiatives for Vaccination Programs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects and Challenges With the Vaccines

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Vaccine Type

5.1.1 Mouse Brain-Derived, Inactivated Vaccine

5.1.2 Cell Culture-Derived, Inactivated Vaccine

5.1.3 Cell Culture-Derived, Live Attenuated Vaccine

5.2 By Type Of Indication

5.2.1 Japanese Encephalitis

5.2.2 Tick-Borne Encephalitis

5.2.3 Rabies Encephalitis

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Child

5.3.2 Adult

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Valneva SE.

6.1.2 Bharat Biotech

6.1.3 BIKEN

6.1.4 China National Pharmaceutical Group

6.1.5 Liaoning Cheng Bio Co., Ltd.

6.1.6 Glaxosmithkline Plc

6.1.7 Sanofi Pasteur

6.1.8 Tiantan Biological Product

6.1.9 Zhejiang Tianyuan Bio-Pharmaceutical



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



