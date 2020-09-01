Insights into the Worldwide Antifoaming Agent Industry to 2025 - Demand For Anti-Foaming Agent In Beverage Industries

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifoaming Agent Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antifoaming agents' market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



The factors driving the global market include extensive expansion in the application industries such as the pharmaceutical industry, the packaged food industry, as well as the booming potential in the agricultural sector, particularly in developing economies.



On the segmentation font by type, silicon-based antifoaming agents are anticipated to have the highest growth rate owing to its properties such as low surface tension, chemical inertness, thermal stability, and complete solubility in water. On the application font, food & beverages are likely to dominate the global market, where it is mostly used in the brewery industry during the fermentation phase. Geographically, North America dominates the market, where the United States accounts for the largest share. Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America to are witnessing the fastest growth in the global market due to the rapidly growing industrialization in these regions.



Key Market Trends



Demand For Anti-Foaming Agent In Beverage Industries



Demand for antifoaming agents is witnessed to have a rising trend owing to its properties that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids as it has an affinity to the air-liquid surface and destabilizes the foam lamellas which results in the rupture of the air bubbles and breakdown of surface foam. It is mostly used by the breweries during the fermentation process, to optimize efficiency. Also, it is used by other juice processing companies. Thus, the rapid expansion of the brewery and beverage industries are making a significant impact on the value and volume of the antifoaming agents market in the forecasted period.



Asia-pacific To Witness The Fastest Growth In The Global Market



The Asia Pacific has been witnessed to have the fastest growth in the global market, owing to the increasing consumption of food & beverage products in the region. The growing demand for antifoaming agents will be primarily driven by China and India as industries such as the beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, and others are poised to undergo an unprecedented rate of expansion. Also, expansion and frequent product launch by the regional players further fuel the regional market for an antifoaming agent.



Competitive Landscape



The global market for antifoaming agents is highly fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. For instance, in March 2017, Evonik introduced a specialty additive for safe food packaging with enhanced performance and includes Airase 5355, Airase 5655, and Airase 4655 as defoamers, as well as a new wetting agent, and Surfynol 355 as a surfactant.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Silicone-based antifoaming agent

5.1.2 Oil-based antifoaming agent

5.1.3 Water-based antifoaming agent

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Oil & Gas

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

6.4.4 Clariant AG

6.4.5 The Dow Chemical Company

6.4.6 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.7 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Ecolab Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



