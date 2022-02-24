Insights on the Whey Protein Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Company Logo

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate) Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.25 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Whey accounts for almost 20% of the protein content of cow's milk and is considered beneficial for the human body. It offers numerous health advantages such as building muscles, promoting fat loss, repairing muscle tissues, reducing stress and inflammation, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, preventing diseases and promoting overall health. Some of the factors which are augmenting the demand for whey protein are inflating disposable incomes, rising demand from developing markets and the emerging trend of consuming protein-based drinks.



Global Whey Protein Market Drivers:

Due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and growing health awareness among consumers, people are now joining gyms and fitness centers. As protein supplements are often recommended in these centers, the demand for whey protein is proliferating at a rapid pace.

As whey protein possesses anti-bacterial and anti-hypertensive properties, it finds applications in the food industry for preparing snacks, cereals, chocolates, beverages, infant formula, dairy products and bakery items. With rising global population and changing dietary habits of people, the food industry is experiencing a robust growth, which in turn, is catalyzing the growth of the whey protein market.

Unlike other dairy products, the shelf life of whey protein is comparatively higher owing to which it can last for months while retaining its original properties. In addition to this, as whey protein is generally available in powdered state, it can be easily transported from one place to another.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global whey protein (powder and concentrate) market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.



Breakup by Type:

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Isolate

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into whey protein concentrate, isolate and hydrolysates. At present, whey protein concentrate represents the most popular product type as it is one of the fast-absorbing sources of protein which assists in building lean muscles.



Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Based on application, the market has been classified as food and beverages, nutrition products and pharmaceuticals, feed applications and others. Amongst these, the nutrition products and pharmaceuticals segment accounts for the majority of the market share.



Regional Insights:

European Union

North America

Oceania

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Others

On a geographical front, the European Union enjoys the leading position in the global whey protein market. This can be attributed to the rising awareness about the health benefits of whey protein amongst the populace of the region. It is followed by North America, Oceania, Eastern Europe and Latin America.



Competitive Landscape:

The global whey protein market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality.

Some of these key players include:

Arla Foods

Agropur Inc.

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Glanbia Plc

Kerry Group Plc

Milk Specialties Global

Leprino Foods Company

Carbery

Grande Cheese Company

Lactalis Group

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global whey protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global whey protein market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global whey protein market?

What are the major application segments in the global whey protein market?

What are the key types in the global whey protein market?

What are the price trends of whey protein?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global whey protein industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global whey protein industry?

What is the structure of the global whey protein market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global whey protein market?

What are the profit margins in the global whey protein market?

What are the key requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

How is whey protein manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for whey protein?

What are the transportation requirements for whey protein?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a whey protein manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Whey Protein Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Whey Protein Concentrate

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Whey Protein Isolate

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Whey Protein Hydrolysates

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Nutrition Products and Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Feed Applications

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Whey Protein Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments



12 Loans and Financial Assistance



13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis



14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Arla Foods

14.2 Agropur Inc.

14.3 Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

14.4 Glanbia Plc

14.5 Kerry Group Plc

14.6 Milk Specialties Global

14.7 Leprino Foods Company

14.8 Carbery

14.9 Grande Cheese Company

14.10 Lactalis Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7hd4r

