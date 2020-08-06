Insights on the Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Global Market to 2025 - Increase in Disposable Income is Driving the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis by Countries, Buying Pattern Analysis, Demographics, Trends Analysis, Survey Findings and Results, Leading Companies and Their Market Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global weight management and wellbeing product market was valued at USD 20.56 billion in 2019 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.98% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.



The growth of the market is driven by the rise in the population suffering from obesity and overweight. Over 2 billion adults across the world aged 18 years and older are overweight and more than 700 million out of 2 billion adults are obese. Overweight and obesity was believed to be a high-income country problem. However, today, it is on the rise in low- and middle-income countries as well, particularly in urban settings. A large part of the world's population live in countries where overweight and obesity kills more people than underweight. Moreover, most of the people suffering from overweight and obesity are willing and try to manage their weight. A number of people adopt more convenient ways for weight management owing to their hectic lifestyle. This, in turn, increases the demand of weight management and wellbeing products.



The survey conducted by The author found most of the people across the world consume weight management and wellbeing product at least once in a day. While a considerable part of population consume weight management product twice a day. The higher consumption of the weight management and wellbeing product is largely due to the growing awareness regarding the obesity and overweight and its effect on the health. The weight management products help in reducing overweight and obesity. Moreover, availability of number of OTC weight management and wellbeing products in the market makes them more accessible to the consumers. Thus people can easily buy weight management products from the nearest pharmacy or retail stores. This, in turn, lead to more consumption of weight management and wellbeing products.



The United States, China and Germany among Top Markets for Weight Management and Wellbeing Products



According to the findings in the report, countries in the United States, China and Germany are some of the best markets for weight management and wellbeing products. North America and Asia Pacific together make more than 65% of the total sales of weight management and wellbeing products in the world. The US is the leading country in terms of sales in the global weight management product market followed by China and Germany. Higher prevalence of obesity and greater awareness about its effect on health coupled with a higher willingness to spend on wellbeing are the major drivers for the sale of weight management and wellbeing products in these countries. On the other side, the sale of weight management and wellbeing products in developing countries such as India is anticipated to grow rapidly. Factors including improving economic conditions and higher awareness of the products are majorly influencing the sale of weight management product s in developing countries.



North America Generated Highest Revenue from Weight Management and Wellbeing Products



In terms of geography, North America generated the highest revenue in the global weight management and wellbeing product market. Higher prevalence of overweight and obesity and preventive healthcare is the major driver for the growth of the market in North America. Furthermore, higher geriatric population and strong distribution channels are augmenting the growth of the market. Additionally, the presence of major players in the market such as Amway and NBTY are propelling the North American market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest rate owing to the growing awareness about weight management and wellbeing product and improving healthcare and economic conditions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Segmentation and Research Scope

1.1.2. Definition, Abbreviations, and Assumptions

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Methodology

1.2.2. Research Methodology: An Outline

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Trends in Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

2.2. Top 10 Country Markets and Revenue Pockets

2.3. General Research Findings



3. Market Overview & Competitiveness

3.1. Introduction

3.2. DRO Analysis

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of obesity and overweight

3.2.1.2. Rise in the awareness regarding of weight management

3.2.1.3. Increase in the disposable income

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Higher cost of weight management and wellbeing products

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.2.3.1. Growing adoption of online weight loss and weight management program

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

3.3.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market 2020-2026

3.3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on the Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market by Region

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. RoW

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

3.6. Product Placement and Positioning Matrices

3.6.1. Growth Share Matrix

3.6.2. Product Placement Matrix

3.6.3. Product Life Cycle Analysis



4. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

4.1. Competitive Landscape and Top Recent Developments

4.2. Leading Company Profiles and Their Products in the Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products

4.2.1. The Kellogg Company

4.2.1.1. Overview

4.2.1.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.1.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.1.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.1.5. Recent Developments

4.2.2. Kraft Heinz Company

4.2.2.1. Overview

4.2.2.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.2.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.2.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.2.5. Recent Developments

4.2.3. General Nutrition Centers Inc.

4.2.3.1. Overview

4.2.3.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.3.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.3.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.3.5. Recent Developments

4.2.4. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

4.2.4.1. Overview

4.2.4.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.4.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.4.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.4.5. Recent Developments

4.2.5. Amway Corp.

4.2.5.1. Overview

4.2.5.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.5.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.5.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.5.5. Recent Developments

4.2.6. Abbott Laboratories

4.2.6.1. Overview

4.2.6.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.6.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.6.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.6.5. Recent Developments

4.2.7. Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

4.2.7.1. Overview

4.2.7.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.7.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.7.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.7.5. Recent Developments

4.2.8. Nestle S.A.

4.2.8.1. Overview

4.2.8.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.8.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.8.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.8.5. Recent Developments

4.2.9. General Mills, Inc.

4.2.9.1. Overview

4.2.9.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.9.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.9.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.9.5. Recent Developments

4.2.10. Nutrisystem, Inc.

4.2.10.1. Overview

4.2.10.2. Company Snapshot

4.2.10.3. Financial Snapshot

4.2.10.4. Product Portfolio

4.2.10.5. Recent Developments



5. Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market, by Segmentation

5.1. Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market, by Product Type

5.1.1. Meals

5.1.2. Beverages

5.1.3. Supplements

5.3. Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market, by End User

5.3.1. Pharmacy

5.3.3. Supermarket

5.3.4. Hospitals

5.3.5. Others



6. Global Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

6.3. Europe Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

6.4. Asia-Pacific Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market

6.5. RoW Weight Management and Wellbeing Products Market



