Insights on the US$ 31460 Mn Cannabis Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR Of Over 17.4% During [2022-2028] | Cannabis Industry Size-Share, Key Suppliers, Developed Regions, Growth Opportunities, and Future Market Outlook Till 2028

Pune, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “ Cannabis Market ” Report provides insightful data on business strategies, top industry trends, growth opportunities, and challenges of top key players. The Cannabis market report covers market size, share, and growth outlook in terms of CAGR status and revenue estimations. This 97 Pages report delivers competitive landscape analysis (business profiles, investments opportunity, new plans, technological advancements) and segmentation details (mainly type and applications) with geographical representation. Furthermore, the research report gives details on the import-export scenario, supply-demand scenario, and SWOT analysis over the forecast period.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant used primarily for medical or recreational purposes.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabis Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cannabis market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12020 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 31460 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cannabis is a tall plant with a stiff upright stem, which is used as a drug and is being legalized for its medical usage. The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the cannabis market. The study includes the major types of cannabis popular in the market and their market shares. The report presents wide-range analysis of the market share, size, and trends in the cannabis market. The market operates at B2C level, and market sizing has been done at the consumer level.

The Global Cannabis Market forecast is based on an analysis of key player's past and current performance. The report also takes into account various economic conditions prevailing in the key markets that have the potential to impact the market in the future. Thereby considering all the relevant factors market size of the Cannabis market has been forecasted in the report.

Cannabis Market Top Manufacturers : The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. Top Key Players covered in the report are:

Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

Aphria Inc. (Canada)

Medical Marijuana

Mentor Capital

CBD American Shaman

CV Sciences

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

IRIE CBD

Meadow Care

Pharmahemp

Terra Tech

NuLeaf Naturals

The Cannabis market research report fully covers the major statistics of the production, value, profitability, capacity, supply/demand ratio, volume, and much more. The best possible updated information is showcased in figures, pie charts, tables, and graphs. These statistical representations offer predictive information regarding the upcoming estimations for convincing the growth of the Cannabis market.

Based on types, the Cannabis market from 2017 to 2028 is primarily split into:

Flower

Concentrates

Based on applications, the Cannabis market from 2017 to 2028 covers:

Medical

Recreational

Geographically, the report includes research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2017 -2028) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Cannabis market while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis of key market segments incorporated in the report have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Highlighted Key Points Covered in this Updated Research Reports Include:

Research reports involve the overall industry status worldwide.

Impact of Covid-19 on market growth, size, share, and sales.

Comprehensive analysis of market drives and manufacturers with the latest innovation.

Report provides country-wise economic business status and opportunities.

It is also providing an in-depth analysis of company profiles, production, value, price, and supply chain.

Major changes were seen in the competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

New business development analysis and industry challenges.

What Cannabis Market Report Is Going to Offers:

Global Cannabis Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Cannabis Market share analysis of the top industry players

Cannabis Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Global Cannabis Market forecasts all the mentioned segments, sub segments, and the regional markets

Cannabis Market Trends ( Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations )

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the Cannabis market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Cannabis Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Cannabis Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Which are the five top players in the Cannabis market?

How will the Cannabis market change in the upcoming years?

Which product and application will take a share of the Cannabis market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Cannabis market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Cannabis market throughout the forecast period?

What is the current market size, what will the market size be in 2028 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the challenges to growth in the market?

What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the key vendors?

Who are the major competitors and what is their strategy?

What are the barriers to entry for new players in the market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Cannabis market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points From Table of Content:

1 Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cannabis

1.2 Cannabis Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Flower

1.2.3 Concentrates

1.3 Cannabis Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Recreational

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Cannabis Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Cannabis Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Cannabis Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Cannabis Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Cannabis Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cannabis Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Cannabis Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Cannabis Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Cannabis Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Cannabis Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Cannabis Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Cannabis Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Cannabis Production

3.4.1 North America Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Cannabis Production

3.5.1 Europe Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Cannabis Production

3.6.1 China Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Cannabis Production

3.7.1 Japan Cannabis Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Cannabis Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Cannabis Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Cannabis Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cannabis Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cannabis Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Cannabis Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Cannabis Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Cannabis Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Cannabis Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Cannabis Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Cannabis Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Cannabis Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)

7.1.1 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada)

7.2.1 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US)

7.3.1 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cannabis Science Inc. (US) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada)

7.4.1 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Aphria Inc. (Canada) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Medical Marijuana

7.5.1 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Corporation Information

7.5.2 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Medical Marijuana Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Medical Marijuana Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Medical Marijuana Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Mentor Capital

7.6.1 Mentor Capital Cannabis Corporation Information

7.6.2 Mentor Capital Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Mentor Capital Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Mentor Capital Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Mentor Capital Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CBD American Shaman

7.7.1 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Corporation Information

7.7.2 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CBD American Shaman Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 CBD American Shaman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CBD American Shaman Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 CV Sciences

7.8.1 CV Sciences Cannabis Corporation Information

7.8.2 CV Sciences Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.8.3 CV Sciences Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CV Sciences Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CV Sciences Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

7.9.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Corporation Information

7.9.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.9.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 IRIE CBD

7.10.1 IRIE CBD Cannabis Corporation Information

7.10.2 IRIE CBD Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.10.3 IRIE CBD Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IRIE CBD Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 IRIE CBD Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Meadow Care

7.11.1 Meadow Care Cannabis Corporation Information

7.11.2 Meadow Care Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Meadow Care Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Meadow Care Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Meadow Care Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Pharmahemp

7.12.1 Pharmahemp Cannabis Corporation Information

7.12.2 Pharmahemp Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Pharmahemp Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Pharmahemp Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Pharmahemp Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Terra Tech

7.13.1 Terra Tech Cannabis Corporation Information

7.13.2 Terra Tech Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Terra Tech Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Terra Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Terra Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 NuLeaf Naturals

7.14.1 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Corporation Information

7.14.2 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Product Portfolio

7.14.3 NuLeaf Naturals Cannabis Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NuLeaf Naturals Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 NuLeaf Naturals Recent Developments/Updates

8 Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Cannabis Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cannabis

8.4 Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Cannabis Distributors List

9.3 Cannabis Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Cannabis Industry Trends

10.2 Cannabis Market Drivers

10.3 Cannabis Market Challenges

10.4 Cannabis Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Cannabis Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Cannabis

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cannabis by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Cannabis by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

