Insights on the Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Global Market to 2028 - Rising Demand from Diverse Application Bases Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (ULA Tin, ULA Tin Alloys, ULA Lead Alloys, ULA Lead-Free Alloys, and Others) and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ultra-low alpha metals market was valued at US$ 3,125.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5,461.78 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Ultra-low alpha metals are majorly used in solder bumping in the electronics industry. The strict government regulations on the use of hazardous substances in electronic equipment drive the growth of the ultra-low alpha metals market. However, the volatility in the prices of the raw materials impedes market growth.

Based on application, the global ultra-low alpha metals market is segmented into electronics, automotive, medical, telecommunication, and others. The electronics segment led the market in 2020. It is imperative to deploy the use of alloys and metals that could hold an ultra-low alpha grade when engaged in electronic applications. The use of ultra-low alpha metals helps to dodge any malfunctioning caused due to soft errors in electronics devices. Additionally, the significant reduction in the size of devices, along with the installation of solder materials close to the sensitive locations in electronic devices, generates the need for ultra-low alpha metals. There is a rise in demand for ultra-low alpha metals in the production of consumer electronics.

By region, the ultra-low alpha metals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in the global ultra-low alpha metals market. The market growth in the region is primarily attributed to the presence of strong industrial base with prominent manufactures. High demand for ultra-low alpha metals from applications such as electronics, automotive, and medical backed by the significantly growing end-use industrial bases is stimulating the growth of the ultra-low alpha metals market in the region.

A few of the key players operating in the global ultra-low alpha metals market are MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation; Teck Resources Limited; Advanced Manufacturing Services (AMS) Ltd; Pure Technologies; Honeywell International Inc.; DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd; and MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions.

Reasons to buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global ultra-low alpha metals market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest `with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Concerns Toward Soft Error Issue
5.1.2 Stringent Government Regulations on Use of Heavy and Hazardous Materials
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Ultra Low Alpha Metals from Diverse Application Bases
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Demand for ULA Lead-Free Alloys from Automotive Industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Ultra-Low Alpha Metals - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market Overview
6.2 Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Global Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028
7.3 ULA Tin
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 ULA Tin: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 ULA Tin Alloys
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 ULA Tin Alloys: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 ULA Lead Alloys
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 ULA Lead Alloys: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 ULA Lead-free alloys and Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 ULA Lead-free alloys and Others: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028
8.3 Electronics
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Electronics: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Automotive
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Automotive: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Medical
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Medical: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Telecommunication
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Telecommunication: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Ultra-Low Alpha Metals Market- Geographic Analysis

10. Overview - Impact of COVID-19
10.1 List of Top 10 Economies Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Ultra Low Alpha Metals Market
10.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.6 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.7 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Company Profiles
11.1 Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Key Developments
11.2 Teck Resources Limited
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 Advanced Manufacturing Services (AMS) Ltd
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 Pure Technologies
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 Honeywell International Inc.
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 DUKSAN Hi-Metal Co., Ltd
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jypp2w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Texans fire David Culley; NFL left with 1 Black head coach

    HOUSTON (AP) — David Culley spent 43 years as a college and NFL assistant before finally getting his first head coaching job with the Houston Texans. He lasted just one season before being fired Thursday, a move that leaves the NFL with one Black head coach: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin. Miami's Brian Flores was fired this week after leading his team to a 9-8 record. The Texans announced the firings of Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly on Thursday night. General manager Nick Caserio saying

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Report: Raptors showing interest in re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl

    The Raptors are said to be interested in filling a need by bringing back one of the players they traded away for Kawhi Leonard.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr