Insights on the Travel Insurance Global Market to 2026 - by Insurance Type, Coverage, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Travel Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel insurance market reached a value of US$ 21.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Travel insurance provides financial protection for expenses or losses incurred due to unexpected events while domestic or overseas travel. It generally covers the costs of lost or stolen belongings, emergency medical care, accidental death, and trip cancellation and interruption. It takes into effect from the day of travel until the insured reaches back home. Nowadays, several companies are providing travel insurance with 24/7 emergency services, such as replacing lost passports, cash wire assistance and re-booking canceled flights. They are also offering customization options depending on the geographical location and as per the requirements of the insured individuals.

Market Growth Drivers

The substantial growth in the travel and tourism industry in recent years, on account of inflating disposable incomes, rising business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted package holidays represents one of the major factors bolstering the global travel insurance market growth. Moreover, governments of numerous countries have made it mandatory to attach travel insurance documents while applying for a visa, which is also contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as application program interface (API), artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and global positioning system (GPS), for improving distribution systems and providing personalized user experience. They are now also offering coverage for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and extending the expiration period without adding extra charges in their policies. However, due to lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed by governments of several countries to fight the pandemic, the market growth is being impacted negatively. It is expected to revive once normalcy is regained.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global travel insurance market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on insurance type, coverage, distribution channel and end user.

Breakup by Insurance Type:

  • Single-Trip Travel Insurance

  • Annual Multi-Trip Insurance

  • Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Breakup by Coverage

  • Medical Expenses

  • Trip Cancellation

  • Trip Delay

  • Property Damage

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Insurance Intermediaries

  • Banks

  • Insurance Companies

  • Insurance Aggregators

  • Insurance Brokers

  • Others

Breakup by End User

  • Senior Citizens

  • Education Travelers

  • Business Travelers

  • Family Travelers

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Allianz SE, American Express Company, American International Group, AXA SA, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Generali Group, Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.), Seven Corners Inc., Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster), USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services) and Zurich Insurance Group AG.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global travel insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global travel insurance market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the insurance type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the coverage?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global travel insurance market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Travel Insurance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Insurance Type
6.1 Single-Trip Travel Insurance
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Annual Multi-Trip Insurance
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Long-Stay Travel Insurance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Coverage
7.1 Medical Expenses
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Trip Cancellation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Trip Delay
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Property Damage
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Insurance Intermediaries
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Banks
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Insurance Companies
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Insurance Aggregators
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Insurance Brokers
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Senior Citizens
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Education Travelers
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Business Travelers
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Family Travelers
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Allianz SE
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 American Express Company
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 American International Group
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 AXA SA
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Generali Group
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.)
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Seven Corners Inc.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster)
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Zurich Insurance Group AG
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcnkfe

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manny Pacquiao announces his retirement from boxing

    Pacquiao, 42, will retire as the boxing's only eight-division champion. He'll presumably shift his focus to politics in the Philippines, where he is running for president.

  • Jalen Smereck 'will not play another game' until Deniskin is punished for racist taunt

    One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.

  • Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood remains unvaccinated, still weighing decision

    The Devils could be without their star netminder whenever they play in Canada as Blackwood remains New Jersey's lone unvaccinated player.

  • Report: NHL investigating Evander Kane over possible COVID protocol violation

    Evander Kane continues to make headlines for the wrong reasons.

  • Jon Jones allegedly pulled woman's hair, headbutted car and challenged cops to fight during arrest

    Jon Jones was charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a police vehicle.

  • Scottie Barnes: Boucher, Anunoby are tough to guard

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes discusses his early impressions of camp, where he’s most comfortable on the floor and expectations for this season.

  • 4 Blue Jays X-Factors for make-or-break series vs. Yankees

    The most important Blue Jays regular-season series in years could feature an unlikely hero or two.

  • Ben Simmons reportedly doesn't want to play with Joel Embiid anymore

    Ben Simmons believes he and Joel Embiid have incompatible styles of play.

  • Simone Biles reflects on Olympics ordeal: 'I should have quit way before Tokyo'

    Biles opened up about how the last seven years of her life ended up impacting her time in Tokyo.

  • Guardiola becomes winningest coach in Manchester City history

    When Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 25, it marked Pep Guardiola's 221st win as manager, placing him atop the Sky Blues' history books.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 4 preview, schedule, live streams

    The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.

  • What to watch: UEFA Champions League, EPL streams for week of Sept. 27

    The UEFA Champions League returns with a cracking slate of games for Matchday 2 – including Lionel Messi searching for his first goal in Parisian blue against a manager who helped make him a superstar.

  • If Andrew Wiggins is fighting for beliefs by refusing vaccine, it's fair for media to ask about it

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. This past weekend, information trickled out of San Francisco about Andrew Wiggins, the Canadian national team star, and a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' plans to rebound from a lacklustre season. We learned Wiggins, who is scheduled to enter his second full season with the Warriors, was restricted to solo workouts because local COVID-19 protocols

  • Brady chases all-time yards passing record in reunion game

    Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them. It couldn't come in a more appropriate location. With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees' mark of 80,358 yards that stand as the most ever in the regular season. Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most

  • End of an era: Manny Pacquiao finally says goodbye to boxing

    It was unquestionably the right call, because boxing isn’t kind to those who overstay their welcome.

  • Buehler earns career-high 15th win, Dodgers beat Padres 2-1

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers need to win the week to catch NL West-leading San Francisco, and even that might not be enough. The defending World Series champions opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Giants beat Arizona 6-4, leaving the Dodgers two games back with five to play. Los Angeles needs to win out and hope the Giants lose three in order to claim a ninth straight NL West crown. “We got to take c

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays with wild card in sight

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the pri

  • LEADING OFF: Yanks' Cole faces Jays in potential last start

    A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday: ___ WILD, WILD EAST Yankees ace Gerrit Cole makes what might be his final start of the regular season in a critical showdown against Toronto. New York took the opener of a three-game series Tuesday night to move three games ahead of the Blue Jays for the top AL wild card. Cole (16-8, 3.08) will try to strengthen the Yanks’ grip on a postseason spot while also solidifying his Cy Young Award candidacy. The four-time All-Star has never won the

  • Astros walk twice with bases loaded in 9th, beat Rays 4-3

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros walked off to end a wild ninth-inning rally against the Tampa Bay Rays, moving closer to securing a postseason berth. The party will have to wait one more day at least, with the Seattle Mariners stubbornly sticking around. Rays reliever JT Chargois walked two Houston batters with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, propelling the Astros to a 4-3 win that snapped a four-game skid. Houston turned its attention to Seattle, which finished off a 4-2 win over Oaklan

  • Giants earn 103rd win to tie third-most wins in team history

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, bases-loaded single in San Francisco's four-run sixth inning, Brandon Crawford added an RBI hit two batters later and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Tuesday night. The NL West-leading Giants (103-54) maintained a two-game division lead over the rival Dodgers, who beat the Padres at home. Los Angeles (101-56) has won the last eight West crowns. San Francisco matched the 1993, 1962 and 1912 clubs for third-most wins in team histor