Insights on the Transformer Core Global Market to 2030 - Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization Presents Opportunities

Global Transformer Core Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Core Market by Core, Product, Winding, Cooling, Insulation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transformer core market size was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Transformer core is a static device that transmits power from one source to another through electromagnetic induction. These are pieces of magnetic material with a high magnetic permeability, which are used to guide magnetic fields in transformers. These are built around a ring-shaped core, which, depending on operating frequency, is made from a long strip of silicon steel or permalloy wound into a coil, powdered iron, or ferrite. Transformer core provides a magnetic path to channel flux.

The use of highly permeable material (which describes the material's ability to carry flux) and better core construction techniques helps provide a desirable, low reluctance flux path, and confine lines of flux to the core. The core is constructed of numerous thin strips of grain-oriented silicone steel, called laminations, which are electrically isolated (yet still magnetically coupled) from each other by thin coatings of insulating material. Transformer core is important to reduce the no-load losses of the transformer. The core is a source of heat in the transformer, and as core increases in size, cooling ducts within the core becomes necessary. Problems arise due to fault in transformer core, which impacts the transformer. In addition, problems such as short-circuited core laminations will result in increased losses and possibly overheating of the transformer core.

The global transformer core market industry is segmented on the basis of core, product, winding, cooling, insulation, application, and region. Depending on core the market is categorized into closed, shell, and berry. By product, it is segmented into distribution transformer, power transformer, and instrument transformer. Depending on winding, it is divided into two winding and auto-transformer. As per cooling, it is bifurcated into dry type and self-cooled. By insulation, it is classified into gas, oil, solid, and air. According to application, it is fragmented into residential & commercial, utility, industrial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global transformer core market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arteche, Corefficient S.R.L., Eilor Magnetic Cores, Foshan Juli Electromechanical Co., Ltd., KRYFS, Megger, Metglas, Inc., Nicore Magnetic Cores, Power Core Industries, and VilasTranscore Ltd..

Key Findings Of The Study

  • On the basis of core, the closed segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period

  • By product, the power transformer segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period

  • Depending on winding, the auto transformer segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

  • As per cooling, the dry type segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

  • According to insulation, the gas segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

  • By application, the industrial segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

  • Region wise, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.3. Key Forces Shaping the Market
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Increasing Demand of Energy Across the World
3.4.1.2. Expansion of Power Grids
3.4.1.3. Rising Demand of Transformers
3.4.2. Restraint
3.4.2.1. Highly Expensive Nature
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Rise in Government Investment in Renewable Power Projects
3.4.3.2. Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Impact of Key Regulations on the Global Transformer Core Market
3.7. Impact of Corona (Covid-19) Outbreak on the Market

Chapter 4: Global Transformer Core, by Core Type
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Core Type
4.2. Closed
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
4.3. Shell
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
4.4. Berry
4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 5: Global Transformer Core, by Product
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Product
5.2. Distribution Transformer
5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
5.3. Power Transformer
5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
5.4. Instrument Transformer
5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 6: Global Transformer Core, by Winding
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Winding
6.2. Two Winding
6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
6.3. Auto-Transformer
6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 7: Global Transformer Core, by Cooling
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Cooling
7.2. Dry Type
7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
7.3. Self-Cooled
7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 8: Global Transformer Core Market, by Insulation
8.1. Overview
8.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Insulation
8.2. Gas
8.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
8.3. Oil
8.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
8.4. Solid
8.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
8.5. Air
8.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
8.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 9: Global Transformer Core Market, by Application
9.1. Overview
9.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Application
9.2. Residential & Commercial
9.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
9.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
9.3. Utility
9.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
9.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030
9.4. Industrial
9.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities
9.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030

Chapter 10: Global Transformer Core Market, by Region

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2020
11.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Players
11.3. Competitive Heatmap

Chapter 12: Company Profiles:
12.1. Arteche
12.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.2. Company Snapshot
12.1.1. Key Executives
12.1.2. Product Portfolio
12.1.3. Business Performance
12.2. Corefficient
12.2.1. Company Overview
12.2.2. Company Snapshot
12.2.3. Product Portfolio
12.3. Eilor Magnetic Cores
12.3.1. Company Overview
12.3.2. Company Snapshot
12.3.3. Key Executives
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.4. Foshan Juli Electromechanical Co. Ltd.
12.4.1. Company Overview
12.4.2. Company Snapshot
12.4.3. Product Portfolio
12.5. Kryfs
12.5.1. Company Overview
12.5.2. Company Snapshot
12.5.3. Key Executives
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.6. Megger
12.6.1. Company Overview
12.6.2. Company Snapshot
12.6.3. Key Executives
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.7. Metglas, Inc.
12.7.1. Company Overview
12.7.2. Company Snapshot
12.7.3. Key Executives
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.8. Nicore Magnetic Cores
12.8.1. Company Overview
12.8.2. Company Snapshot
12.8.3. Product Portfolio
12.9. Power Core Industries
12.9.1. Company Overview
12.9.2. Company Snapshot
12.9.3. Product Portfolio
12.10. Vilastranscore Ltd.
12.10.1. Company Overview
12.10.2. Company Snapshot
12.10.3. Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpt089

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

