Insights on the Topical Scar Treatment Global Market to 2027 - by Scar Type, Form, Distribution Channels and Geography

Research and Markets
·11 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Topical Scar Treatment Market

Global Topical Scar Treatment Market
Global Topical Scar Treatment Market

Dublin, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Scar Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The topical scar treatment market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2022-2027.

In topical scar treatment, Keloid scars are more common in Asian, African, and UK countries that highly demand the treatments. The increasing number of burn injuries in those regions drives the market growth. Burn injuries are the major factor that causes scar contracture, which drives the demand for scar treatments. Topical scar treatment products such as gel and silicone scar sheets are the best product solutions that reduce scar appearance. Changing the preference of people from offline to online shopping has positively impacted the sale of topical scar treatment products by the e-commerce platform, thereby boosting the market growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the topical scar treatment market:

  • Changing concern about better face/ skin appearance

  • Increasing cases of keloids scars & scars appearance induced injuries

  • Increasing the use of OTC scar treatment products for home use

  • Increasing Prevalence of Burn Injuries and Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatments

  • High demand for Acne Scar Removal by Teenager & Adult Age Group

  • Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures & Accidental Cases

  • High Demand for Silicone-Based Products for Scar's Treatments

The report considers the present scenario of the topical scar treatment market and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

  • Scar Type

  • Form

  • Distribution Channels

  • Geography

Segmentation Analysis

  • The acne scar type segment accounted for around 34% of the market share in the global topical scar treatment market and with a growth rate of around 5% CAGR during the forecast period. The high prevalence of acne in adults and teens leaves a scar appearance, which influences the demand for topical scar treatment products in the market

  • The increasing adult and teenage population and rising pollution induced acne's appearance on the human face, leading to the atrophic scar's appearance. Thereby, the increasing prevalence of raised scars derives the demand for acne scars topical treatment products in the market

Market Segmentation by Scar Type

  • Keloids Scars and Hypertrophic Scars

  • Acne Scars

  • Contracture Scars

Market Segmentation by Form

  • Gel

  • Scar Sheets

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

  • Hospital and Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Other Distribution Channels

  • Supermarket and Hypermarket

  • Wellness Centers

Geographical Analysis

  • North America is one of the leading countries by economy and healthcare concern that drives the application of rate of topical scar treatment products. On the other hand, several manufacturers are available in the region, which will boost the market growth

  • According to Global Times, around 15 million licensed procedures of plastic surgeries were done in China in 2017 and approximately 20 million in 2018. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries leave a scar appearance. Even the smaller scar appearance on facial surfaces drives the demand for scar reduction treatments to better the market growth

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • APAC

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • South Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

Vendor Analysis

  • Perrigo acquired two scar treatment product manufacturers such as Tracxn and HRA Pharma. HRA pharma brand product Mederma is one of the leading products in the topical scar treatment market, and it is highly suggested by dermatologists. Mederma is one of the high-sale products for scar treatment in the international market

Prominent Vendors

  • Perrigo Company Plc

  • HRA Pharma

  • Molnlycke Healthcare AB

  • Newmedical Technology

  • Alliance Pharma

  • Smith+Nephew

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Aroamas LLC

  • Biodermis

  • Implus (Spenco)

  • Genomma Lab Internacional

  • Revitol Corporation

  • Eucare Pharmaceuticals

  • Galderma

  • Integra LifeSciences

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Loreal

  • Mylan N.V

  • Murud Inc

  • Oculus Innovative Sciences Inc

  • Pharmaxis Ltd

  • Rejuvaskin

  • Re'equil

  • Sientra

  • SkinKraft

  • The Menarini Group

  • Terez & Honor

  • Promore Pharma

Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the topical scar treatment market?
2. Which region holds the highest share in the topical scar treatment market?
3. Who are the key players in the topical scar treatment market?
4. What are the major factors driving the growth of the topical scar treatment market?
5. What are the key trends in the topical scar treatment market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Types of Scars
4.3.2 Market by Form
4.3.3 Market by Distribution Channels
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Concern Toward Face / Skin Appearance
8.2 Rising Cases of Keloid Scars
8.3 Increasing Use of OTC Scar Treatment Products at Home

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rising Demand for Burn Scar Treatment
9.2 High Demand for Acne Scar Removal Products Among Teenagers & Adults
9.3 Increase in Surgeries & Accidents
9.4 High Demand for Silicone-Based Products

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Alternative Options for Topical Scar Treatment
10.2 Potential Allergic Reactions

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Market by Geography
11.2.2 Market by Scar Type
11.2.3 Market by Form
11.2.4 Market by Distribution Channel
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
11.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Scar Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Keloid & Hypertrophic Scars
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Geography
12.4 Acne Scars
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Market by Geography
12.5 Contracture Scars
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Market by Geography

13 Form
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Gel
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Scar Sheets
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Others
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 Distribution Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Hospital & Retail Pharmacies
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Online
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 Others
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Scar Type
16.4 Form
16.5 Distribution Channel
16.6 Key Countries
16.6.1 US: Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast

17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Scar Type
17.4 Form
17.5 Distribution Channel
17.6 Key Countries
17.6.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.2 France: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.4 Italy: Market Size & Forecast
17.6.5 Spain: Market Size & Forecast

18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Scar Type
18.4 Form
18.5 Distribution Channel
18.6 Key Countries
18.6.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.2 China: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.3 India: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.4 Australia: Market Size & Forecast
18.6.5 South Korea: Market Size & Forecast

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Scar Type
19.4 Form
19.5 Distribution Channel
19.6 Key Countries
19.6.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast
19.6.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast
19.6.3 Argentina: Market Size & Forecast

20 Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Scar Type
20.4 Form
20.5 Distribution Channel
20.6 Key Countries
20.6.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast
20.6.2 South Africa: Market Size & Forecast
20.6.3 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
21.2.1 Perrigo Company Plc
21.2.2 HRA Pharma
21.2.3 MOLNLYCKE Health Care Ab
21.2.4 Alliance Pharma
21.2.5 New medical Technology

22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Product Offering
22.1.3 Key Strategies
22.1.4 Key Strengths
22.1.5 Key Opportunities
22.2 HRA PHARMA
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Key Strategies
22.2.3 Key Strengths
22.2.4 Key Opportunities
22.3 MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Product Offerings
22.3.3 Key Strategies
22.3.4 Key Strength
22.3.5 Key Opportunities
22.4 NEWMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Product Offering
22.4.3 Key Strategies
22.4.4 Key Strength
22.4.5 Key Opportunities
22.5 ALLIANCE PHARMA
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Product Offerings
22.5.3 Key Strategies
22.5.4 Key Strength
22.5.5 Key Opportunities:
22.6 SMITH+NEPHEW
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Product Offerings
22.6.3 Key Strategies
22.6.4 Key Strengths
22.6.5 Key Opportunities

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 AROAMAS LLC
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Product Offerings
23.2 BIODERMIS
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Product Offerings
23.3 IMPLUS (SPENCO)
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Product Offerings
23.4 GENOMMA LAB INTERNACIONAL
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Product Offerings
23.5 REVITOL CORPORATION
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Product Offerings
23.6 EUCARE PHARMACEUTICALS
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Product Offering
23.7 GALDERMA
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Products Offering
23.8 INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES
23.8.1 Business Overview:
23.8.2 Product Offerings
23.9 JOHNSON & JOHNSON
23.9.1 Business Overview
23.9.2 Product Offerings
23.10 LOREAL
23.10.1 Business Overview
23.10.2 Product Offering
23.11 MYLAN N.V.
23.11.1 Business Overview
23.11.2 Product Offerings
23.12 MURUD INC
23.12.1 Business Overview
23.12.2 Products Offering
23.13 OCULUS INNOVATIVE SCIENCES INC.
23.13.1 Business Overview
23.13.2 Product Offerings
23.14 PHARMAXIS
23.14.1 Business Overview
23.14.2 Products Offering
23.15 REJUVASKIN
23.15.1 Business Overview
23.15.2 Products Offering
23.16 RE'EQUIL
23.16.1 Business Overview
23.16.2 Products Offering
23.17 SIENTRA
23.17.1 Business Overview
23.17.2 Product Offerings
23.18 SKINKRAFT
23.18.1 Business Overview
23.18.2 Products Offering
23.19 MENARINI GROUP
23.19.1 Business Overview
23.20 TEREZ &HONOR
23.20.1 Business Overview
23.20.2 Product Offerings
23.21 PROMORE PHARMA
23.21.1 Business Overview
23.21.2 Product Offering

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cs0y0

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.