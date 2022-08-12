Insights on the Swimwear Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Adidas, Wacoal Holdings, Nike and Swimwear Anywhere Among Others

Global Swimwear Market

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Swimwear are majorly used by people involved in water related sports activities. It protects the wearer against chlorinated water present in swimming pools and sea water that can cause skin rashes.

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth of beauty and spa industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, growing popularity of luxury swimwear are major factor driving growth of the swimwear market. Moreover, increasing launch of innovative and sustainable swimwear by key players is again anticipated to foster market growth.

For instance, in April 2022, Good Man Brand introduced sustainable swimwear. The range include the Havana Swim Trunk in Black Blurred Floral, Celadon Wavy Stripe, Flashing Lights Stripe, Navy Animal Print, Black Tiger Leaf, Navy Ripple Print and White Watercolor Floral.

On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw material and availability of counterfeit products are major factor restricting market growth.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the global swimwear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global swimwear market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pentland Group PLC, Adidas AG, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, Nike Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.), Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway), La Jolla Group, Tennor Holding BV (La Perla), TJ Swim, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Marysia LLC

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global swimwear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global swimwear market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Swimwear, By Type

  • Market Swimwear, By Distribution Channel

  • Market Swimwear, By Geography

  • Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Growing participation of people in sports activities

  • Fluctuating price of raw materials

  • Influence of social media on people changing purchasing behavior

  • Impact Analysis

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Product launch/Approvals

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Analysis

  • Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Swimwear Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

  • COVID-19 Epidemiology

  • Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

  • Economic Impact

5. Swimwear Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022-2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Women's Swimwear

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Men's Swimwear

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Goggles and Swim Caps

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

6. Swimwear Market , By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022-2030

  • Segment Trends

  • Online Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

  • Offline Stores

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)

7. Swimwear Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2022-2030

  • Country Trends

  • North America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Europe

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Latin America

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Rest of World

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)

8. Competitive Landscape

  • Pentland Group PLC

  • Key Developments

  • Adidas AG

  • Wacoal Holdings Corporation

  • Nike Inc.

  • Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.)

  • Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway)

  • La Jolla Group

  • Tennor Holding BV (La Perla)

  • TJ Swim

  • LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

  • Marysia LLC

  • Analyst Views

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/araoma

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


