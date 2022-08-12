Insights on the Swimwear Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Adidas, Wacoal Holdings, Nike and Swimwear Anywhere Among Others
Global Swimwear Market
Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Swimwear Market, by Type, by Distribution Channel, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Swimwear are majorly used by people involved in water related sports activities. It protects the wearer against chlorinated water present in swimming pools and sea water that can cause skin rashes.
Market Dynamics:
Rapid growth of beauty and spa industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, growing popularity of luxury swimwear are major factor driving growth of the swimwear market. Moreover, increasing launch of innovative and sustainable swimwear by key players is again anticipated to foster market growth.
For instance, in April 2022, Good Man Brand introduced sustainable swimwear. The range include the Havana Swim Trunk in Black Blurred Floral, Celadon Wavy Stripe, Flashing Lights Stripe, Navy Animal Print, Black Tiger Leaf, Navy Ripple Print and White Watercolor Floral.
On the other hand, fluctuating price of raw material and availability of counterfeit products are major factor restricting market growth.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global swimwear market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global swimwear market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Pentland Group PLC, Adidas AG, Wacoal Holdings Corporation, Nike Inc., Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.), Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway), La Jolla Group, Tennor Holding BV (La Perla), TJ Swim, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and Marysia LLC
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global swimwear market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global swimwear market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Swimwear, By Type
Market Swimwear, By Distribution Channel
Market Swimwear, By Geography
Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Growing participation of people in sports activities
Fluctuating price of raw materials
Influence of social media on people changing purchasing behavior
Impact Analysis
Regulatory Scenario
Product launch/Approvals
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Analysis
Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Swimwear Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
COVID-19 Epidemiology
Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis
Economic Impact
5. Swimwear Market , By Type, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022-2030
Segment Trends
Women's Swimwear
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Men's Swimwear
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Goggles and Swim Caps
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
6. Swimwear Market , By Distribution Channel, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022-2030
Segment Trends
Online Stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
Offline Stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2030,(US$ Million)
7. Swimwear Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Country, 2022 and 2030 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Country 2022-2030
Country Trends
North America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Europe
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Latin America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Middle East & Africa
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Rest of World
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2030,(US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
Pentland Group PLC
Key Developments
Adidas AG
Wacoal Holdings Corporation
Nike Inc.
Swimwear Anywhere Inc. (TYR Sports Inc.)
Arena SpA (Berkshire Hathaway)
La Jolla Group
Tennor Holding BV (La Perla)
TJ Swim
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Marysia LLC
Analyst Views
9. Section
