Insights on the Smart Trash Bin Global Market to 2026 - Featuring BioEnable Technologies, Garbi and Modenhome Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Trash Bin Market Research Report by Distribution, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Trash Bin Market size was estimated at USD 266.51 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 301.55 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.48% reaching USD 569.33 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smart Trash Bin to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Offline Mode and Online Mode.

Based on End-user, the market was studied across Commercial Segment and Residential Segment.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

Story continues

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart Trash Bin Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart Trash Bin Market, including BIN-e, BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EKO USA, Enevo Oy, Garbi, Honey- Can -Do International, Inc., iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc., Modernhome, Nine Stars Group (USA)Inc, Simplehuman, Smartbin, SmartTrash, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.,, Temboo, Inc, and The Home Depot Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart Trash Bin Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart Trash Bin Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Preferences for touchless trash bins offering convenience and preventing cross-contamination of germs

5.2.2. Increasing applications in smart cities and efficient waste management systems

5.2.3. Increased use of wireless connecting devices and Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2.4. Older consumers and people with disabilities find touch-free option as value addition and convenient to operate

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Low and slow adoption of smart solutions in developing countries

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Product innovation and technology improvement

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Technology providers converting any trash bin into a smart one



6. Smart Trash Bin Market, by Distribution

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Offline Mode

6.3. Online Mode



7. Smart Trash Bin Market, by End-user

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Commercial Segment

7.3. Residential Segment



8. Americas Smart Trash Bin Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Smart Trash Bin Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart Trash Bin Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. BIN-e

12.2. BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

12.3. EKO USA

12.4. Enevo Oy

12.5. Garbi

12.6. Honey- Can -Do International, Inc.

12.7. iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc.

12.8. Modernhome

12.9. Nine Stars Group (USA)Inc.

12.10. Simplehuman

12.11. Smartbin

12.12. SmartTrash

12.13. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.,

12.14. Temboo, Inc.

12.15. The Home Depot Inc.



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywjrod

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



