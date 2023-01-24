Insights on the Silicon on Insulator Global Market to 2027 - Significant Expansion in the Electronics Sector Drives Growth

Global Silicon on Insulator Market

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon on Insulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon on insulator market reached a value of US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.72 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.26% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Silicon on insulator (SOI) refers to a microchip or semiconductor device manufacturing technique, wherein engineers place thin films of single-crystalline silicon on top of an insulator for streamlining the fabrication of integrated circuits (IC). It aids in reducing junction capacitance, resulting in higher speed, eliminating charge leakage, and optimizing the performance of SOI-based devices, while ensuring minimal power consumption.

On account of these properties, they are extensively used for producing various consumer electronics, microprocessors, radio frequency (RF) signal processors, biotechnological chips, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). At present, it is commercially available in fully and partially depleted silicon on insulator types.

Silicon on Insulator Market Trends:

One of the major factors driving the SOI market is the significant expansion in the electronics sector, along with the increasing demand for high-performance microelectronic and consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, notebooks, digital cameras, and desktops.

In line with this, the incorporation of fully depleted silicon on insulators (FD-SOI) in various automobile solutions, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and semi-autonomous driving systems, due to their thermos-mechanical robustness, operational safety, low-power consumption, and long-term reliability properties are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, significant technological advancements, such as the large-scale integration of radio frequency silicon on insulator (RF-SOI) wafers into smartphones to hold cellular signals and receive an uninterrupted connection from multiple locations, are contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising need for low-power and affordable semiconductors and integrated circuits (IC) has facilitated the widespread adoption of SOI amongst the integrated device manufacturer (IDM) community, which is further propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and frequent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players to progress integrated circuit (IC) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.), GlobalFoundries Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Soitec, STMicroelectronics, SUMCO Corporation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global silicon on insulator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global silicon on insulator market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the wafer size?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the wafer type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global silicon on insulator market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

147

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$1.16 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$2.72 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

15.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Silicon on Insulator Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Wafer Size
6.1 300 mm
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 200 mm
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Wafer Type
7.1 FD-SOI
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 RF-SOI
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 PD-SOI
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Smart Cut
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 BESOI
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 SiMOX
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 ELTRAN
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 SoS
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Product
9.1 RF FEM Products
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 MEMS Devices
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Power Products
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Optical Communication
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Image Sensing
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Consumer Electronics
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Datacom and Telecom
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Industrial
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Photonics
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.2 GlobalFoundries Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.3 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc.
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Soitec
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 STMicroelectronics
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 SUMCO Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Tower Semiconductor Ltd.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.12 United Microelectronics Corporation
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36r621

ResearchAndMarkets.com


