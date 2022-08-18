Insights on the Same Day Delivery Global Market to 2027 - by Service, Mode of Transportation, Application, End-user and Region

Company Logo

Global Same Day Delivery Market

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same Day Delivery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global same day delivery market reached a value of US$ 4.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 14.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.01% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Same day delivery refers to a process that enables manufacturers to deliver various products to the business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), and consumer-to-consumer (C2C) end-users within a shorter time frame. It helps in providing a better customer experience, establishing trust, reducing inventory costs, maintaining a competitive edge, and improving conversion rate.

This, in turn, assists organizations in optimizing workflow, efficiency, performance, productivity, and gaining a higher level of profits. At present, same day delivery is commercially categorized based on varying types of transportation modes, such as airways, roadways, railways, and intermodal.



Same Day Delivery Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of same day delivery across various industrial verticals, including healthcare, manufacturing, e-commerce, and retail, due to the increase in the demand for receiving the manufactured product in a shorter time span, is currently driving the market growth.

Additionally, the shifting inclination of consumers toward the several online shopping and e-commerce platforms for ordering grocery items, medical supplements, beverages, vegetables, and fruits, on account of sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent enforcement of lockdowns is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

This is further supported by the diverse benefits offered by the e-commerce platforms, such as reduced shipment timing and logistics cost, greater choices, discount offers, and higher convenience. In line with this, the significant technological advancements, along with the integration of online shopping options by the physical retail stores for offering a better customer experience, are contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as the easy connectivity of the internet, extensive utilization of smartphones, laptops, and desktops for placing orders, along with the strategic collaborations amongst key players for introducing delivery wings, while reducing cost on logistics, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon.com Inc., Aramex, Deutsche Post AG, Dropoff Inc., Econo-Courier, FedEx Corporation, Jet Delivery Inc., Need It Now Delivers, Power Link Expedite Corporation, United Parcel Service Inc., USA Couriers Inc. and XPO Logistics Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global same day delivery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global same day delivery market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of transportation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global same day delivery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

