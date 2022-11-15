Insights on the Robotic Welding Cell Global Market to 2028 - Rise in Adoption of Laser and Plasma Welding Technologies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Robotic Welding Cell Market

Robotic Welding Cell Market
Robotic Welding Cell Market

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Cell Type, End-use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic welding cell market share is expected to grow from US$ 1,240.18 million in 2022 to US$ 1,919.62 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Smart factories are a key feature of Industry 4.0. A smart factory adopts a so-called calm system. A calm system can manage both the physical world and the virtual. Such systems are called background systems and work somewhat behind the scenes. A calm system is aware of its surrounding environment and the objects around it. It can also be provided with soft information related to generated objects, such as drawings and models. Smart Factory containing hundreds or even thousands of smart devices capable of self-optimizing production will result in virtually zero downtime in production. This is leading to robotic welding cell market growth.

Collaborative robots or cobots are designed to safely work alongside humans in tedious, dull, and hazardous environments. Unlike traditional industrial robots working in fenced facilities to avoid proximity with humans, cobots operate in a shared workspace alongside human labor. Conventional industrial robots have long allowed manufacturers to take advantage of automation and compensate for labor shortages, but they are often designed to perform a specific task.

Furthermore, they lack cognitive capabilities due to which humans need to reprogram their operations based on new circumstances. In contrast, cobots do not require heavy, pre-programmed actuators to drive them. For instance, Robotics 2020 is focused on strategic research on robotics, including industrial robots in the region. Under the Horizon 2020 project, the government has supported several research and innovation programs in robotics. Other initiatives include Germany's Industry 4.0., which drives the adoption of industrial automation in the region. Further, the government is also supporting SMEs in implementing industrial robots.

Cobot's movements are directed by computer-controlled operators, such as robotic arms, which humans monitor. Thus, cobots facilitate effective human-machine collaboration in the workplace.

Cobots can be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks in a factory setting, such as handling materials, assembling items, palletizing, packaging, labeling, inspecting product quality, welding, press-fitting, driving screws and nuts, and tending machines. While cobots attend these mind-numbing tasks, human workers can focus on tasks that require skills and reasoning. These advantages of cobots are likely to propel the growth of the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has the potential to dominate the market share of robot welding due to advances in manufacturing and increased industrial automation. In addition, the advent of Industry 4.0 welding technology is expected to drive industry progress. The emergence of multiple manufacturing sites is expected to support market progress.

For example, in February 2021, OLA chose ABB as one of its partners to open a Mega Scooter plant in India. Several regional government agencies are increasingly promoting manufacturing through increased foreign direct investment (FDI), tax cuts, subsidies, and other funding allocations to attract manufacturing bases in the new region. Some of the most important initiatives across the region are "Made in China 2025" and "Made in India" by their respective government agencies.

Increased investment in manufacturing sectors, such as electronics and machinery, is likely to boost the demand for the robotic welding cell market over the forecast period. In North America, the presence of some prominent players can stimulate the demand for the robotic welding cell market.

In addition, large investments in robot welding cells can drive market development. The region is increasingly adopting automated systems in the automotive and other sectors. Improved working conditions and technological advances increased the region's demand for robotic welding cells. Europe (especially Germany, the UK, and France) is an important global robotic welding cell market region. Manufacturing is the backbone of the European economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Robotic Welding Cell Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in adoption of Industry 4.0 principles
5.1.2 Growing adoption of welding robots in automotive industries
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Fear of skill-force of loosing jobs due to automation
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rise in adoption of laser and plasma welding technologies
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Implementation of collaborative robots to bridge the skill gaps
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Robotic Welding Cell Market Overview
6.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players

7. Robotic Welding Cell Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By Offering (2021 And 2028)
7.3 Solution
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Solution: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - Cell Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By Cell Type (2021 And 2028)
8.3 Pre-Engineered Cells
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Pre-Engineered Cells: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Custom Cells
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Custom Cells: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - End-User Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Robotic Welding Cell Market, By End-User Industry (2021 And 2028)
9.3 Automotive
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Automotive: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Manufacturing
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Manufacturing: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Aerospace and Defense
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Aerospace and Defense: Robotic Welding Cell Market Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Robotic Welding Cell Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Robotic Welding Cell Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Initiative
12.3 New Product Development
12.4 Merger and Acquisition

13. Company Profiles
13.1 ABB Ltd
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Acieta
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 The Lincoln Electric Company
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Kuka AG
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Phoenix Industrial Solutions.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 WEC Group Ltd
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Yaskawa America, Inc.
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaft GmBH
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyv7i2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Canada Basketball, Wheelchair Basketball Canada to receive $5.6 million in federal funding

    Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada will receive $ 5,646,230 million in federal funding for the 2022–23 season, Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge announced Thursday. The figure includes $18,000 for safety in sport measures and $80,000 for Canada Basketball to host a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Americas qualifiers stop in Edmonton in November. "Our $5.6 million in funding gives Canada Basketball and Wheelchair Basketball Canada the tools to offer safer training environments, suppor

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had a season-high 37 points and 18 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Davis grabbed 10 offensive rebounds, which tied a career-high in a regular-season game, as the Lakers led throughout. Davis was averaging only 8.6 points in the second half, but had 21 against the Nets, including 15 in the third quarter. Lonnie Walker IV added 25 points for Los Angeles, which was missing LeBron Ja

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po