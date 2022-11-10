Insights on the Rare Diseases Treatment Global Market to 2028 - Players Include AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Bayer, Novartis and Merck

Company Logo

rare-diseases-treatment-market-size.jpg

rare-diseases-treatment-market-size.jpg

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel (Specialty Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), By Route of Administration, By Therapeutic Area, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market size is expected to reach $255.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



A rare disease is one that impacts a small proportion of the population. In some parts of the world, an orphan disease is a rare disease that lacks a large enough market to gain support & resources for uncovering treatments for it, unless the government grants economically advantageous conditions for developing and selling such treatments. Rare disease treatments are those that have been created or sold for this purpose.



A multidisciplinary approach based on innovative initiatives for the development of novel SMA drugs to address unmet needs in rare disease treatment is expected to surge the demand for rare diseases treatment. In addition, basic research on patient access, clinical development challenges, and regulatory approval processes are major characteristics highlighted in policy proposals.



The condition frequently affects a patient's entire family, and continuous care is taxing. Even if only a small number of people are affected by a disease, it can put a massively disproportionate strain on healthcare & social services. The value chain can be extended to achieve forward integration. To achieve a high return on investment, operating efficiency is being increased. This can be accomplished by shifting the production of important medicines to orphan drugs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a major public health concern that has presented numerous challenges to researchers, healthcare providers, and patients. Because of the risk of coronavirus exposure, R&D organizations and biopharma companies are not able to concentrate on the development of new treatments.

Story continues

To address such challenges, the FDA is proactively collaborating with manufacturers to provide advanced treatments to maintain health care continuity by focusing on ongoing clinical trials. As a result, during the pandemic period, drugs for rare disease treatments are all being developed in a very limited quantity and thus limiting the market growth for rare disease treatments in the upcoming years.



Market Growth Factors

The increasing presence of rare diseases



Because of the high prevalence of individuals suffering from rare diseases, special drugs will be required, which is accelerating the acceptance of rare disease treatments.

These treatments are aimed at specific genes that have been transformed in order to cure the disease. Because of their simplicity and major non-invasive treatments, these treatments have grown in popularity. With this rise in popularity, rare disease treatment is expected to expand rapidly. Furthermore, these treatments are becoming more popular as healthcare infrastructure around the world improves.



Rising R&D initiative for rare diseases treatment



The increasing R&D investments by popular vendors for orphan drug development of novel product offerings is one of the crucial driving factors prevailing in the market. Because public awareness and understanding of rare diseases have grown, a large number of key clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies and established market players now have orphan drug pipeline candidates in various stages of clinical trials.

This growing interest in rare disorder therapeutics is due to the fact that major pharmaceutical breakthroughs resulting in blockbuster drug developments are more likely in rare disorders than in traditional pharmaceutical portfolios.



Market Restraining Factors

High costs involved in R&D of the rare diseases treatment



Despite the increased focus on the development and marketing of rare disease therapeutics around the world, certain constraints are limiting the market growth. The high cost of researching and developing pipeline candidates for the treatment of rare diseases leads to an increase in drug prices. This huge cost of treatments has seriously limited the wide adoption of these product lines, particularly in developing countries. Such high treatment costs are also a source of concern in developed countries, where many drugs might not be adequately paid back, and hence, significantly increasing the patient's out-of-pocket costs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.3 Approvals and Trials

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Acquisitions and Mergers: 2018, Jul - 2022, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market by Drug Type

4.1 Global Biologics Market by Region

4.2 Global Biosimilar Market by Region

4.3 Global Small Molecule Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Specialty Pharmacy Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy Market by Region

5.3 Global Online Pharmacy Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market by Route of Administration

6.1 Global Injectable Market by Region

6.2 Global Oral Market by Region

6.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market by Therapeutic Area

7.1 Global Cancer Market by Region

7.2 Global Cardiovascular Conditions Market by Region

7.3 Global Infectious Diseases Market by Region

7.4 Global Musculoskeletal Conditions Market by Region

7.5 Global Endocrine Disorders Market by Region

7.6 Global Metabolic Disorders Market by Region

7.7 Global Hematologic Disorders Market by Region

7.8 Global Neurological Conditions Market by Region

7.9 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Rare Diseases Treatment Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 AbbVie, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expense

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.3 Bayer AG

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4 Novartis AG

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Approval and Trails:

9.5 Merck Group

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.6 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 Pfizer, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Analysis

9.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.7.4 Research & Development Expense

9.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.7.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.8 AstraZeneca PLC

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Analysis

9.8.3 Regional Analysis

9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Analysis

9.9.3 Regional Analysis

9.9.4 Research & Development Expense

9.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.9.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Analysis

9.10.3 Regional Analysis

9.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.10.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j45jsc

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



