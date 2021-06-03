Insights on the Pre-Engineered Building Global Market to 2026 - by Product, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre-Engineered Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pre-engineered building market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built frames of steel that are fabricated in a factory and subsequently shipped on site for assembly. These buildings consist of a structural arrangement with roof and wall coverings that has rigid frames made from steel plates which include beams and columns that can span over vast lengths without the support of columns. Pre-engineered buildings have extensive industrial applications in the construction of warehouses, distribution centers, retail stores, shopping centers, office complexes, airplane hangars and hospitals. They are also more economical and efficient as compared to the conventional structure framing options such as light gauge metal. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pre-engineered building market to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2026.

The increasing awareness of modern off-site construction systems and practices, along with rapid industrialization in both emerging and developed economies, are among the key factors driving the market. With the rising penetration of e-commerce and logistics stores in the retail sector, the demand for industrial storage spaces and warehouses have also increased. This has driven the requirement of pre-engineered buildings as they are lucrative and more durable alternatives over conventionally constructed buildings. Additionally, pre-engineered building systems offer significant performance advantages such as a longer life cycle of building material, unlimited design flexibility, and reduced material and labor costs. Moreover, the emergence of pre-engineered green buildings has further bolstered the market growth. These green buildings are eco-friendly solutions with low carbon footprint, and thus consume less energy during and post-construction.

This report provides a deep insight into the global pre-engineered building market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global pre-engineered building market in any manner.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product:

  • Concrete Structure

  • Steel Structure

  • Civil Structure

  • Others

Market Breakup by End-User:

  • Industrial Sector

  • Commercial Sector

  • Infrastructure Sector

  • Residential Sector

Market Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BlueScope Steel, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys, Kirby Building Systems, Lloyd Insulations, PEB Steel Buildings, Tiger Steel Engineering, Zamil Steel, Nucor, etc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pre-engineered building market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global pre-engineered building industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pre-engineered building industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pre-engineered building industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pre-engineered building industry?

  • What is the structure of the global pre-engineered building industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global pre-engineered building industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global pre-engineered building industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pre-Engineered Building Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Concrete Structure
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Steel Structure
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Civil Structure
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Industrial Sector
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial Sector
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Infrastructure Sector
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Residential Sector
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 BlueScope Steel
13.3.2 Era Infra
13.3.3 Everest Industries
13.3.4 Interarch Building Products
13.3.5 Jindal Buildsys
13.3.6 Kirby Building Systems
13.3.7 Lloyd Insulations
13.3.8 PEB Steel Buildings
13.3.9 Tiger Steel Engineering
13.3.10 Zamil Steel
13.3.11 Nucor

