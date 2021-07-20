Insights on the Plant Based Meat and Milk Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Danone, Beyond Meat, SunOpta and Impossible Foods

Dublin, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plant based meat and milk market with a description of market sizing and growth. Furthermore, the report also provides detailed analysis of the market by value, end user, product, and region.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global plant based meat and milk market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the global plant based meat and milk market are Danone, Beyond Meat, SunOpta Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc., whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Regional Coverage

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Plant based meat is an alternate for the flavours and nutrition of animal meat, which is derived from plants or fungi. It encompasses raw legumes and may also extend to much more. Plant based meats may replace two main things about meat: nutrition and sensory characteristics.

Plant based meat products can be bifurcated in different categories such as burgers, sausages, crumbles, nuggets, meatballs and others.

Plant based milks and their derivatives, such as yogurts, ice cream and fermented beverages has been carried out in order to bring more consumption options for individuals who cannot or do not wish to consume animal milk. In addition, people opt plant based milk for common reasons such as allergies to milk protein, lactose intolerance or lifestyle choices, such as vegetarianism.

Story continues

Plant based milk can be segmented as soy milk, peanut milk, rice milk, almond milk, coconut milk and sesame milk.

The global plant based meat and milk market has progressed promptly over the years and the market is further anticipated to escalate during the forecasted years 2021 to 2025. The market would augment owing to numerous growth drivers such as, escalating disposable income, rising youth population, augmenting obese population, increasing need for nutritious food, rising urban population, growth in middle class expenditure, escalating vegan population.

However, the market faces some challenges which are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: bulging demand for animal protein and fluctuation in plant based products production. Moreover, the market growth would succeed by various market trends like augmenting demand for oat milk, surging demand for lactose free products, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Plant Based Meat: An Overview

2.2 Difference between Plant Based and Cell Based Meat

2.3 Plant Based Milk: An Overview

2.4 Manufacturing Process of Plant Based Milk Alternatives

2.5 Plant Based Meat and Milk Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market Value by Division (Plant Based Meat and Plant Based Milk)



4. Global Plant Based Milk Market Analysis

4.1 Global Plant Based Milk Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Global Plant Based Milk Market by Value

4.1.2 Global Plant Based Milk Market by Product (Almond, Soy, Rice and Other)

4.1.3 Global Plant Based Milk Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW)

4.2 Global Plant Based Milk Market: Product Analysis

4.2.1 Global Soy Milk Market by Value

4.2.2 Global Almond Milk Market by Value

4.2.3 Global Rice Milk Market by Value

4.2.4 Global Other Plant Based Milk Products Market by Value



5. Regional Plant Based Milk Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Plant Based Milk Market: An Analysis

5.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant Based Milk Market by Value

5.2 North America Plant Based Milk Market: An Analysis

5.2.1 North America Plant Based Milk Market by Value

5.3 Europe Plant Based Milk Market: An Analysis

5.3.1 Europe Plant Based Milk Market by Value

5.4 ROW Plant Based Milk Market: An Analysis

5.4.1 ROW Plant Based Milk Market by Value



6. Global Plant Based Meat Market Analysis

6.1 Global Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

6.1.1 Global Plant Based Meat Market by Value

6.1.2 Global Plant Based Meat Market by Products (Burgers, Sausages, Crumbles, Nuggets, Meatballs and Others)

6.1.3 Global Plant Based Meat Market by End User (Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HORECA) and retail)

6.1.4 Global Plant Based Meat Market by Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA)

6.2 Global Plant Based Meat Market: Product Analysis

6.2.1 Global Plant Based Sausages Market by Value

6.2.2 Global Plant Based Burgers Market by Value

6.2.3 Global Plant Based Crumbles Market by Value

6.2.4 Global Plant Based Nuggets Market by Value

6.2.5 Global Plant Based Meatballs Market by Value

6.3 Global Plant Based Meat Market: End User Analysis

6.3.1 Global Hotel/Restaurant/Cafe (HORECA) Plant Based Meat Market by Value

6.3.2 Global Retail Plant Based Meat Market by Value



7. Regional Plant Based Meat Market Analysis

7.1 Europe Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

7.1.1 Europe Plant Based Meat Market by Value

7.2 North America Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

7.2.1 North America Plant Based Meat Market by Value

7.2.2 The US Plant Based Meat Market by Value

7.2.3 The US Plant Based Meat Market Value by Products

7.3 Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant Based Meat Market by Value

7.4 South America Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

7.4.1 South America Plant Based Meat Market by Value

7.5 MEA Plant Based Meat Market: An Analysis

7.5.1 MEA Plant Based Meat Market by Value



8. COVID-19

8.1 Impact of Covid-19

8.2 Regional Impact COVID-19

8.3 Response of Industry

8.4 Variation in Organic Traffic



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Growth Drivers

9.1.1 Escalating Disposable Income

9.1.2 Rising Youth Population

9.1.3 Augmenting Obese Population

9.1.4 Increasing Need for Nutritional Food

9.1.5 Rising Urban Population

9.1.6 Growth in Middle Class Expenditure

9.1.7 Escalating Vegan Population

9.2 Challenges

9.2.1 Bulging Demand for Animal Protein

9.2.2 Fluctuation in Plant Based Products Production

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Augmenting Demand for Oat Milk

9.3.2 Surging Demand for Lactose Free Products



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Global Plant Based Meat and Milk Market Players: A Financial Comparison



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Beyond Meat

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Business Strategy

11.2 SunOpta Inc.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Business Strategy

11.3 Danone

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Business Strategy

11.4 Impossible Foods Inc.

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/icbst0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



