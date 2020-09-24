Insights on the Pet Wearable Global Market to 2025 - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet wearable market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Pet wearables are devices that pet parents use to monitor the physiological and biomechanical activities of their pets. These wearables are manufactured using advanced technologies, such as radio-frequency identification (RFID), internet of things (IoT), global positioning system (GPS) trackers, Bluetooth sensors, cameras, transmitters and antennas, to ensure the safety of the pets. They record health metrics, such as pulse, respiration, body temperature, calories burnt, rest patterns, food intake and heart rate variability (HRV), which can assist a doctor in providing adequate treatment to the pets.



The growing trend of pet humanization, along with the increasing concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets, represents one of the key factors influencing the demand for pet wearables positively. Apart from this, owing to the rising cases of lost and stolen pets, pet owners are increasingly spending on pet wearables to identify their real-time location. Furthermore, leading players are offering Wi-Fi-enabled RFID devices to provide controlled monitoring of pets remotely. They are also incorporating cloud-based and data analytics services that allow pet owners to store medical records on the cloud and set goals or reminders.



Besides this, they are collaborating and forming alliances with other organizations to introduce innovative products. For instance, FitBark Inc., a US-based consumer electronics firm, partnered with FitBit Inc., a renowned manufacturer of human health and fitness devices, to monitor daily activities of dogs and their owners simultaneously, such as the distance covered and calories burned during a walk. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pet wearable market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



