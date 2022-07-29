Insights on the Personal Finance Software Global Market to 2027 - by Product Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Finance Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal finance software market reached a value of US$ 1.14 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.58 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.59% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Personal finance software refers to an advanced solution that is designed for integrating, interpreting, and segregating information related to the financial data of a user. It involves budgeting, banking, insurance, mortgages, investments, retirement, and tax and estate plans. These programs aid in organizing the budget, accounting finances, and making financial decisions to meet long-term financial goals. In addition to this, personal finance software assists users in tracking transactions, managing bank records, tracing investments, and preventing interest on late payments by providing scheduled reminders for bills and deposits. At present, it is categorized into web-based and mobile-based software types.

Personal Finance Software Market Trends:

The increasing demand for secured and personalized digital services has prompted the widespread adoption of personal finance software across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These solutions help track assets or liabilities, create datasheets, and draft tax reports., which, in turn, is positively stimulating market growth.

In line with this, significant technological advancements, such as the integration of big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for examining consumer behavior, delivering a personalized experience, and communicating with users through chatbots, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. This is further supported by the incorporation of blockchain solutions by the government of various countries in the software for adding another security layers to ensure the safety of credit cards, personal finance, and investments information.

Additionally, the rising need amongst businesses to cope with financial challenges, especially during the consequent implementation of mandatory lockdowns due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating launch and uptake of personal finance applications by the bank, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) institutions for providing better customer assistance and offers is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alzex Software, BankTree Software Limited, Buxfer Inc., CountAbout, Microsoft Corporation, Money Dashboard Ltd., Moneyspire Inc., Personal Capital Corporation (Empower Retirement), PocketSmith Ltd., Quicken Inc., The Infinite Kind and You Need a Budget.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global personal finance software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global personal finance software market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global personal finance software market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Personal Finance Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Web-based Software
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Mobile-based Software
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Small Business
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Individual Consumers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Alzex Software
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 BankTree Software Limited
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3 Buxfer Inc.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 CountAbout
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5 Microsoft Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Money Dashboard Ltd.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7 Moneyspire Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8 Personal Capital Corporation (Empower Retirement)
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9 PocketSmith Ltd.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Quicken Inc.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11 The Infinite Kind
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12 You Need a Budget
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


