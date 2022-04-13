Insights on the Needle Coke Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Grade, Application, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle Coke Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global needle coke market reached a value of US$ 3.76 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Needle coke is a specialty grade carbon raw material derived from coal tar pitch, ethylene tar pitch, solvent refined coal, low-sulphur vacuum residues, or petroleum fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) decant oil. It possesses high strength, electrical conductivity, real and bulk density, while having a low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) and heteroatom and ash content. It also exhibits excellent graphitizability on account of its strong parallel orientation of turbostratic layer structure and a particular physical shape of the grains.

Needle Coke Market Trends:

Needle coke is widely used as a carbonaceous filler in the production of graphite electrodes for ultra-high power electric arc furnaces (EAF) in the steel smelting industry. As these electrodes have low resistivity, high mechanical strength, and excellent thermal shock resistance and oxidation resistance, they are extensively utilized to melt scrap substitutes and maintain the temperature of molten steel.

Moreover, needle coke finds applications in the manufacturing of synthetic graphite, which is used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This, in confluence with the escalating demand for EVs worldwide on account of the rising carbon emissions and increasing environmental concerns, is contributing to the market growth.

Apart from this, needle coke is employed in the manufacturing of specialty carbon, which is gaining traction in the electronics industry as a viscosity control additive for electromagnetic shielding and a semi-conductive cable compound. In line with this, as specialty carbon has excellent tinting strength and dispersibility, it finds extensive usage in the construction industry. This, coupled with the thriving construction industry due to rapid urbanization and renovation of existing infrastructure, is anticipated to drive the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global needle coke market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, grade, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

  • Coal-tar Pitch Derived

  • Petroleum Derived

Breakup by Grade:

  • Intermediate

  • Premium

  • Super Premium

Breakup by Application:

  • Graphite Electrodes

  • Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

  • Lithium-ion Battery

  • Carbon Black

  • Rubber Compounds

  • Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Aluminum and Steel

  • Automotive

  • Semiconductor

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Asbury Carbons Inc., C-Chem CO. Ltd (Nippon Steel Corporation), ENEOS Holdings Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Graphite India Limited, HEG Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Mott Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, Sojitz Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global needle coke market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global needle coke market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global needle coke market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Needle Coke Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Coal-tar Pitch Derived
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Petroleum Derived
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Grade
7.1 Intermediate
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Premium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Super Premium
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Graphite Electrodes
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Lithium-ion Battery
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Carbon Black
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Rubber Compounds
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
9.1 Aluminum and Steel
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Semiconductor
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Asbury Carbons Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 C-Chem CO. Ltd (Nippon Steel Corporation)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 ENEOS Holdings Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 GrafTech International Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Graphite India Limited
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.6 HEG Limited
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Mott Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Phillips 66 Company
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sojitz Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Sumitomo Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.12 Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/piwpha

