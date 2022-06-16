Insights On the Micro Inverter Market - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities During Forecast 2022 – 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The global market for micro inverters is expected to grow at a rate of 9.6% over the next ten years, reaching nearly $4.36 billion by 2032 as investments in renewable power generation technologies increase and awareness about these increasingly technological advantages grows too

NEWARK, Del, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights published a report, titled, "Micro Inverter Market by Phase, Connectivity, Application & Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global micro inverter industry generated US$ 1.59 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate US$ 4.36 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2032.

The Phase segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the phase segment held the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global micro inverter market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to high penetration in the residential sector for its features such as simplicity in design and flexibility. However, the three phase segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in need for photovoltaic systems and installation at large load capacity industries or commercial buildings.

Get Sample Copy of Micro Inverter Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14322

The Residential segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar PV systems with surge in energy efficiency concerns and the launch of government initiatives. However, the commercial segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in adoption to reduce the cost per output watt and increase the profitability.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Technical advantages over conventional solar inverters, design flexibility, and capabilities such as producing optimum power from solar panels drive the growth of the global micro inverter market. However, high cost of installation and maintenance restrains the market growth. On the contrary, increase in the number of solar photovoltaic (PV) installations for different applications and rise in need for sustainable & clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions present new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • Production facilities in the electronics and semiconductors sector were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown implementation, lack of availability of workforce, and shortage of raw materials. This factor impacted the production volumes of micro inverters negatively.

  • The demand from end users such as residential and commercial reduced significantly due to stoppage of new installation, deployment, and maintenance activities during the lockdown. However, the demand grew steadily post-lockdown.

  • Market players reassessed their strategies to ensure continuity and adopted quick response strategies for stabilizing the supply chain to avail raw material and distribute products seamlessly.

Ask for more Insights Analysis on Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14322

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global micro inverter market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of micro inverters in solar energy plants with increase in crude oil prices along with Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) and feed-in-tariffs provided by governments. However, North America is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period.

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Key Segments

By Phase:

  • Single Phase

  • Three Phase

By Connectivity:

  • Standalone

  • On-grid

By Application:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get Customization of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14322

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Statistics

  1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment 

Check Report for detailed TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Oil and Gas Domain:

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market: The global Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Market reached a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn in 2022 and is estimated grow at a CAGR of 14%, surpassing US$ 9 Bn by 2032.

Digital Oilfield Solutions Market: Digital Oilfield Solutions Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 54.4 Bn by 2028.

Gas Engines Market: The global Gas Engines Market share is expected to reach US$ 7.47 Billion in 2032 and projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032

DC Power Supplies Market: The DC power supplies market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.3%. It is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 605 Mn by 2032 from a value of US$ 378 Mn in 2021.

Substation Grounding System Market: The global substation grounding system market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of nearly 4% to 5% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Pigging Valves Market: The global pigging valves market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of pigging valves are expected to reach US$ 4.5 Bn by 2022, accelerating at a rapid CAGR of around 9% to 10% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Floating Power Plant market: The global floating power plant market size is expected to be valued at US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach US$ 17.3 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at an astonishing CAGR of 11.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Collapsible Fuel Tank Market: The global collapsible fuel tank market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2032. The demand for collapsible fuel tanks is expected to top US$ 1.40 Bn by 2022, expanding at a robust CAGR of 8% to 9% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Electrolytic Capacitor Market: The global electrolytic capacitor market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 8 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of electrolytic capacitors are expected to surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2022, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 2% to 3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

No.2 Diesel Fuel Market: The global No.2 diesel fuel market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 1% - 4% during the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/micro-inverter-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Other Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canadian QB Nathan Rourke leads Lions sweep of CFL Week 1 top performer awards

    TORONTO — Led by Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, the B.C. Lions swept top performer honours for Week 1 of the 2022 CFL season. Running back James Butler and defensive back T.J. Lee were also honoured for their contributions to the Lions' season-opening 59-15 rout of visiting Edmonton on Saturday. Rourke was 26-of-29 passing (89.7 per cent) for 282 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first game as the Lions' full-time starter. The Victoria native was just as dangerous on t

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada's sport minister announces new measures to protect athletes from maltreatment, abuse

    In an attempt to combat what Canada's sport minister has called a safe sport crisis in the country, federal Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Sunday morning a number of new measures to hold sport organizations across the country accountable, with the ultimate goal of protecting athletes from maltreatment and abuse. During the announcement in Montreal, St-Onge outlined a number of efforts to set up a framework that will make sport safer for all participants in Canada. Effective April 20