Insights on the Medical Gas Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Linde, Air Liquide and Atlas Copco Among Others

Global Medical Gas Market

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Gas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Pure Gases, Gas Mixtures), by Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostics), by End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical gas market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The rapid rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, which necessitates the use of medical gases at various stages of disease management and control, is a major factor driving the market forward. According to the WHO, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease, and other non-communicable diseases worldwide over the last two decades. For instance, as per the CDC data, in 2018, 51.8% of US adults suffered from at least 1 chronic condition, and 27.2% had multiple chronic conditions.

Medical gases are an important component of many long-term care treatments for chronic conditions, and thereby rising prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the growth of the medical gases market in the coming years. Furthermore, increased demand for advanced medical gas equipment such as vacuum systems and manifolds, are expected to drive market growth.

For instance, Powerex is the first manufacturer of medical gas systems to test and certify manifolds. In addition, lately, healthcare has been evolving toward personalized medicine, DIY healthcare, and the homecare model, driven by technological advancements and financial pressure. This dramatic shift has created some significant opportunities in the medical gases industry. Home oxygen therapy, respiratory treatments, sleep therapy, and positive airway pressure devices have all increased demand for medical gases, and this is expected to continue over the next decade.

Medical Gas Market Report Highlights

  • Based on product, the pure gas segment dominated the market with a share of 57.0% in 2021 owing to the presence of a huge patient base suffering from respiratory disorders, and increasing number of patients requiring emergency medical care.

  • Based on application, the therapeutic segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. This is owing torise in the number of chronic diseases, and an increasing geriatric population.

  • The hospital segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to hospitals' extensive use of medical gases and equipment as a result of their large patient pool.

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 45.3% in 2021. The growing awareness about chronic diseases, rising adoption of technologically advanced therapeutic and diagnostic products is projected to contribute to the regional market growth .

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Medical Gas Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 User Perspective Analysis
3.3.1 Consumer behavior analysis
3.3.2 Market influencer analysis
3.4 List of Key End-users
3.5 Market Dynamics
3.5.1 Market driver analysis
3.5.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.5.1.2 Growing number of industry friendly and safety initiatives undertaken by government organizations
3.5.1.3 Increasing demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics
3.5.2 Market restraints analysis
3.5.2.1 Stringent regulatory process
3.5.2.2 Limited healthcare reimbursement
3.6 Medical Gas: Market Analysis Tools
3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.6.2 Swot Analysis, by Pest
3.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Chapter 4 Medical Gas Market: Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1 Definition and Scope
4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3 Segment Dashboard
4.4 Global Medical Gas Market, by Product, 2018 to 2030
4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
4.5.1 Pure gases
4.5.1.1 Pure gases market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.1 Medical air market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.2 Oxygen market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.3 Nitrous oxide market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.4 Nitrogen market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.5 Carbon dioxide market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.1.1.6 Helium market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2 Gas mixtures
4.5.2.1 Gas mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.1 Aerobic gas mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.2 Anaerobic gas mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.3 Blood gas mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.4 Lung diffusion mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.5 Medical laser mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.6 Medical drug gas mixtures market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.5.2.1.7 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Medical Gas Market: Segment Analysis, by Application, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definition and Scope
5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Segment Dashboard
5.4 Global Medical Gas Market, by Application, 2018 to 2030
5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
5.5.1 Therapeutic
5.5.1.1 Therapeutic market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.5.2 Diagnostics
5.5.2.1 Diagnostics market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.5.3 Pharmaceutical manufacturing
5.5.3.1 Pharmaceutical manufacturing market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
5.5.4 Others
5.5.4.1 Others market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Medical Gas Market: Segment Analysis, by End-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.1 Definition and Scope
6.2 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
6.3 Segment Dashboard
6.4 Global Medical Gas Market, by End-use, 2018 to 2030
6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
6.5.1 Hospitals
6.5.1.1 Hospitals medical gas market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.2 Ambulatory surgical centers
6.5.2.1 Ambulatory surgical centers market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.3 Home healthcare
6.5.3.1 Home healthcare market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
6.5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.5 Diagnostic and research laboratories
6.5.5.1 Diagnostic and research laboratories market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
6.5.6 Academic and research institutions
6.5.6.1 Academic and research institutions market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Medical Gas Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Product, by Application, by End-use 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Medical Gas Market-Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2 Company Categorization
8.2.1 Innovators
8.2.2 Market Leaders
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.1 Key company market share analysis, 2021
8.3.2 Major deals and strategic alliances
8.3.2.1 New Product Launch
8.3.2.2 Expansion
8.3.2.3 Acquistion
8.3.3 Market entry strategies
8.4 Company Profiles
8.4.1 LINDE PLC.
8.4.1.1 Company overview
8.4.1.2 Financial performance
8.4.1.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.1.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.2 AIR LIQUIDE
8.4.2.1 Company overview
8.4.2.2 Financial performance
8.4.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.2.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.3 ATLAS COPCO
8.4.3.1 Company overview
8.4.3.2 Financial performance
8.4.3.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.3.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.4 MESSER
8.4.4.1 Company overview
8.4.4.2 Financial performance
8.4.4.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.4.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.5 AIR PRODUCTS
8.4.5.1 Company overview
8.4.5.2 Financial performance
8.4.5.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.5.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.6 TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
8.4.6.1 Company overview
8.4.6.2 Financial performance
8.4.6.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.6.4 Strategic initiatives
8.4.7 MATHESON TRI-GAS INC.
8.4.7.1 Company overview
8.4.7.2 Financial performance
8.4.7.3 Product benchmarking
8.4.7.4 Strategic initiatives

