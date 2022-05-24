Insights on the Medical Device Coatings Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Hydromer, Covalon and DSM Among Others

Dublin, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical device coatings market and its dynamics for the period 2022-2027.

It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the industry.

The global medical device coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027

With the advent of COVID-19, many scientists started developing novel and eco-friendly surface coating based nano materials from anti-viral and anti-bacterial metal ions and polymers which can prevent surface related SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Market Growth Enablers

  • Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

  • Increase In Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

  • Technological Innovations in Medical Device Coatings

Vendor Landscape

Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase in R&D investment, and strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence.

Major Vendors

  • Hydromer

  • Covalon

  • DSM

  • AST Products

  • BioInteractions

  • Specialty Coating Systems

  • Sciessent

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Advanced Industrial Coatings

  • Allvivo Vascular

  • Avient

  • Axalta Coating Systems

  • BioCote

  • Biomerics

  • Carmeda AB

  • DOT GmbH

  • Endura Coatings

  • ENS Technology

  • Formacoat

  • Freudenberg Medical

  • Harland Medical Systems

  • Hemoteq addresses

  • Isoflux

  • jMedtech Coating Technologies

  • Merit Medical Systems

  • Microban

  • Mitsubishi Chemical America (AdvanSource Biomaterials)

  • Mitsui Chemicals

  • NanoSono's

  • Orchid

  • Orion Industries

  • Para-Coat Technologies

  • Precision Coating Company

  • Surmodics

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • TST

  • TUA Systems

  • Wright Coating Technologies

  • Biocoat

  • Corline Biomedical

  • Surface Solutions Group

  • IST (Integrated Surface Technologies)

  • Cytonix

  • Medtronic

  • Teleflex

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Coating Type
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Material
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Product
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Types of Medical Device Coatings
7.1.2 Selection of Medical Device Coatings
7.1.3 Various Medical Device Coating Applications
7.1.4 Advancements in Surface Treatment Options

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Novel Medical Devices Coating Technologies
8.2 Emerging Biopolymer Coatings for Biomedical Applications
8.3 Rise in Startups for Coating Medical Devices
8.4 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Medical Devices

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings
9.2 Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
9.3 Technological Innovations in Medical Device Coatings

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 High Costs & Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
10.2 Stringent & Time-Consuming Regulatory Guidelines
10.3 Lack of Biocompatibility for Medical Device Coatings

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Impact of Covid-19
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Coating Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Hydrophilic
12.3.1 Market Overview
12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.3 Hydrophilic: Geography Segmentation
12.4 Antimicrobial
12.4.1 Market Overview
12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.3 Antimicrobial: Geography Segmentation
12.5 Drug Eluting
12.5.1 Market Overview
12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.5.3 Drug-Eluting: Geography Segmentation
12.6 Thromboresistant
12.6.1 Market Overview
12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.6.3 Thromboresistant: Geography Segmentation
12.7 Others
12.7.1 Market Overview
12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.7.3 Others: Geography Segmentation

13 Material
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Metallic
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Metallic: Geography Segmentation
13.4 Non-Metallic
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Non-Metallic: Geography Segmentation

14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Catheters
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Catheters: Geography Segmentation
14.4 Implants
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Implants: Geography Segmentation
14.5 Electrosurgical Instruments
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Electrosurgical Instruments: Geography Segmentation
14.6 Stents
14.6.1 Market Overview
14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.3 Stents: Geography Segmentation
14.7 Others
14.7.1 Market Overview
14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.7.3 Others: Geography Segmentation

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America

17 Europe

18 APAC

19 Latin America

20 Middle East & Africa

21 Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis
21.2.1 Hydromer
21.2.2 Covalon
21.2.3 Dsm
21.2.4 Ast Products
21.2.5 Biointeractions
21.2.6 Specialty Coating Systems
21.2.7 Sciessent

22 Key Company Profiles
22.1 Hydromer
22.1.1 Business Overview
22.1.2 Hydromer in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.1.1 Service Offerings
22.1.2 Key Strategies
22.1.3 Key Strengths
22.1.4 Key Opportunities
22.2 Covalon
22.2.1 Business Overview
22.2.2 Covalon in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.2.3 Service Offerings
22.2.4 Key Strategies
22.2.5 Key Strengths
22.2.6 Key Opportunities
22.3 Dsm
22.3.1 Business Overview
22.3.2 Dsm in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.3.3 Service Offerings
22.3.4 Key Strategies
22.3.5 Key Strengths
22.3.6 Key Opportunities
22.4 Ast Products
22.4.1 Business Overview
22.4.2 Ast Products in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.4.3 Service Offerings
22.4.4 Key Strategies
22.4.5 Key Strengths
22.4.6 Key Opportunities
22.5 Biointeractions
22.5.1 Business Overview
22.5.2 Biointeractions in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.5.3 Service Offerings
22.5.4 Key Strategies
22.5.5 Key Strengths
22.5.6 Key Opportunities
22.6 Specialty Coating Systems
22.6.1 Business Overview
22.6.2 Specialty Coating Systems in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.6.3 Service Offerings
22.6.4 Key Strategies
22.6.5 Key Strengths
22.6.6 Key Opportunities
22.7 Sciessent
22.7.1 Business Overview
22.7.2 Sciessent in Medical Device Coatings Market
22.7.3 Service Offerings
22.7.4 Key Strategies
22.7.5 Key Strengths
22.7.6 Key Opportunities

23 Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Advanced Industrial Coatings
23.1.1 Business Overview
23.1.2 Service Offerings
23.2 Allvivo Vascular
23.2.1 Business Overview
23.2.2 Service Offerings
23.3 Avient
23.3.1 Business Overview
23.3.2 Service Offerings
23.4 Axalta Coating Systems
23.4.1 Business Overview
23.4.2 Service Offerings
23.5 Biocote
23.5.1 Business Overview
23.5.2 Service Offerings
23.6 Biomerics
23.6.1 Business Overview
23.6.2 Service Offerings
23.7 Biocoat
23.7.1 Business Overview
23.7.2 Service Offerings
23.8 Corline Biomedical
23.8.1 Business Overview
23.8.2 Service Offerings:
23.9 Carmeda Ab
23.9.1 Business Overview
23.9.2 Service Offerings
23.10 Cytonix
23.10.1 Business Overview
23.10.2 Service Offerings
23.11 Dot GmbH
23.11.1 Business Overview
23.11.2 Service Offerings
23.12 Endura Coatings
23.12.1 Business Overview
23.12.2 Service Offerings
23.13 Ens Technology
23.13.1 Business Overview
23.13.2 Service Offerings
23.14 Formacoat
23.14.1 Business Overview
23.14.2 Service Offerings
23.15 Freudenberg Medical
23.15.1 Business Overview
23.15.2 Service Offerings
23.16 Harland Medical Systems
23.16.1 Business Overview
23.16.2 Service Offerings
23.17 Hemoteq
23.17.1 Business Overview
23.17.2 Service Offerings
23.18 Isoflux
23.18.1 Business Overview
23.18.2 Service Offerings
23.19 Ist
23.19.1 Business Overview
23.19.2 Service Offerings
23.20 Jmedtech Coating Technologies
23.20.1 Business Overview
23.20.2 Service Offerings
23.21 Merit Medical Systems
23.21.1 Business Overview
23.21.2 Service Offerings
23.22 Microban
23.22.1 Business Overview
23.22.2 Service Offerings
23.23 Mitsubishi Chemical America
23.23.1 Business Overview
23.23.2 Service Offerings
23.24 Mitsui Chemicals
23.24.1 Business Overview
23.24.2 Service Offerings
23.25 Medtronic
23.25.1 Business Overview
23.25.2 Service Offerings
23.26 Nanosono
23.26.1 Business Overview
23.26.2 Service Offerings
23.27 Orchid
23.27.1 Business Overview
23.27.2 Service Offerings
23.28 Orion Industries
23.28.1 Business Overview
23.28.2 Service Offerings
23.29 Para-Coat Technologies
23.29.1 Business Overview
23.29.2 Service Offerings
23.30 Precision Coating Company
23.30.1 Business Overview
23.30.2 Service Offerings
23.31 Surmodics
23.31.1 Business Overview
23.31.2 Service Offerings
23.32 Surface Solutions Group
23.32.1 Business Overview
23.32.2 Service Offerings
23.33 Teleflex
23.33.1 Business Overview
23.33.2 Service Offerings
23.34 the Sherwin Williams Company
23.34.1 Business Overview
23.34.2 Service Offerings
23.35 Tst
23.35.1 Business Overview
23.35.2 Service Offerings
23.36 Tua Systems
23.36.1 Business Overview
23.36.2 Service Offerings
23.37 Wright Coating Technologies
23.37.1 Business Overview
23.37.2 Service Offerings

24 Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25 Quantitative Summary

26 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vaquxy

