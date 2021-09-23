Insights on the Luminaire and Lighting Control Global Market to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luminaire and Lighting Control Market by Product, Component, Light, Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luminaire and lighting control market size is expected to reach $130.71 billion by 2030 from $72.66 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2020 to 2030.



Luminaire and lighting controls are a range of lighting devices that can regulate the levels, quality and characteristics of light in a defined space. These devices aid in reducing electricity wastage while simultaneously encouraging energy efficiency. In addition, lighting control is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as occupancy sensors, transmitters & receivers, and microcontrollers for controlling lighting. The control systems offer various advantages such as maximizing energy savings, while adhering to building codes and complying with green building and energy conservation programs. These systems have been widely used in lighting applications of smart building & smart home establishments, industries, and automotive areas. Reduced energy consumption is one of the major advantages of using smart lighting controls.



The prominent factors that impact the luminaire and lighting control market growth are increasing demand of street and roadways lighting, high development of smart lighting system, and government initiatives toward energy saving product. However, high initial installation cost restricts the market growth. On the contrary, surge in development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the development of the global luminaire and lighting control market during the forecast period.



The global luminaire and lighting control market is segmented into product, component, light, technology, application, and region. By product, the market is bifurcated into luminaire and lighting control. By component, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of light, it is segregated into LED, halogen, fluorescent, HID, and others. By technology, it is fragmented into wired and wireless. The wireless segment further sub segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, others. Depending on application, it is separated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment further sub segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial is further sub segmented into offices, restaurants and hotels, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and others.



Region-wise, the luminaire and lighting control market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is dominating the market, due to an increase in enhanced technologies in smart infrastructure.



Competitive analysis and profiles of the major luminaire and lighting control market players, such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (Georgia), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), OSRAM AG (Germany), Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Dialight (UK), Legrand S.A. (France), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc (U.S.), and Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), are focusing their investment on technologically advanced, cost-effective, and more secure products and solutions for various applications.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the luminaire and lighting control

3.3. Patent analysis

3.3.1. By region, 2012-2020

3.3.2. By applicant, 2012-2020

3.4. Covid-19 impact analysis

3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.2. Impact on market size

3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing demand of street and roadways lighting

3.6.3.1. High development of smart lighting system

3.5.1.2. Government initiatives toward energy saving product

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. High initial installation cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Surging development of smart city projects in Asia-Pacific



CHAPTER 4: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Luminaire

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Lighting Control

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY COMPONENT

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET , BY LIGHT

6.1. Overview

6.2. LED

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Halogen

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Fluorescent

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. HID

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7.1. Overview

7.2. Wired

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Wireless

7.3.1. Wi-Fi

7.3.2. Bluetooth

7.3.3. ZigBee

7.3.4. Others

7.3.5. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.6. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.7. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Overview

8.2. Indoor

8.2.1. Residential

8.2.2. Commercial

8.2.3. Industrial

8.2.4. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.5. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.6. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Outdoor

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: LUMINAIRE AND LIGHTING CONTROL MAREKT, BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

10.2. Top winning strategies

10.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

10.4. Competitive dashboard

10.5. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

11.1.1. Company overview

11.1.2. Company snapshot

11.1.3. Product portfolio

11.1.4. Business performance

11.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.2. DIALIGHT

11.2.1. Company overview

11.2.2. Company snapshot

11.2.3. Operating business segments

11.2.4. Product portfolio

11.2.5. Business performance

11.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.3. CREE, INC.

11.3.1. Company overview

11.3.2. Key executives

11.3.3. Company snapshot

11.3.4. Operating business segments

11.3.5. Product portfolio

11.3.6. R&D expenditure

11.3.7. Business performance

11.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.4. EATON CORPORATION

11.4.1. Company overview

11.4.2. Company snapshot

11.4.3. Operating business segments

11.4.4. Product portfolio

11.4.5. R&D Expenditure

11.4.6. Business performance

11.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

11.5. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

11.5.1. Company overview

11.5.2. Key executives

11.5.3. Company snapshot

11.5.4. Operating business segments

11.5.5. Product portfolio

11.5.6. R&D expenditure

11.5.7. Business performance

11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.6. OSRAM LICHT AG

11.6.1. Company overview

11.6.2. Key executives

11.6.3. Company snapshot

11.6.4. Operating business segments

11.6.5. Product portfolio

11.6.6. R&D expenditure

11.6.7. Business performance

11.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

11.7. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V.

11.7.1. Company overview

11.7.2. Company snapshot

11.7.3. Operating business segments

11.7.4. Product portfolio

11.7.5. Business performance

11.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

11.8. LEGRAND S. A.

11.8.1. Company overview

11.8.2. Company snapshot

11.8.3. Product portfolio

11.8.4. Business performance

11.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.9. LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO

11.9.1. Company overview

11.9.2. Key executives

11.9.3. Company snapshot

11.9.4. Product portfolio

11.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

11.10. HUBBEL INCORPORATED

11.10.1. Company overview

11.10.2. Key executives

11.10.3. Company snapshot

11.10.4. Operating business segments

11.10.5. Product portfolio

11.10.6. Business performance

11.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xv0ggi

