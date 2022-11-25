Insights on the Liquid Biopsy Global Market to 2027 - Extracellular Vesicles Show Promise as Early-Stage Cancer Diagnostic

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product With Price and Volume Outlook. Including Executive and Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Recurrence Monitoring and Screening Market Potential are all explored in this report. What is the impact of the COVID pandemic on the Liquid Biopsy market? The publisher looks at Price and Volume Outlooks by type of cancer.

This report provides detailed analysis. Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.

A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology has created the possibility of widespread screening for all types of cancers with a blood test.

Illumina is now working on the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market. New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has just moved out of the development phase and into the growth phase.

The impact on the health care industry is enormous. The report forecasts the market size looking out 5 years. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the four types of usage: screening, diagnosis, therapy selection and recurrence monitoring.

Use independent research that makes you the expert. Your credit card order sends the report to your inbox instantly. Check all your licensing options but don't worry, your order is available as a credit if you wish to upgrade to more information. Get an extra player on your team as unlimited assistance and breakout data is included with your purchase.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Screening/Early Detection, Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 Market Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.1.1 Academic Research Lab
3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer
3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier
3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier
3.1.5 Pathology Supplier
3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory
3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory
3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory
3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)
3.1.10 Audit Body
3.1.11 Certification Body
3.2 Using Biopsies
3.2.1 Cancer
3.2.2 Precancerous conditions
3.2.3 Inflammatory conditions
3.3 Biopsy Sites
3.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis
3.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology
3.5.1 The Big Picture on Liquid Biopsy Technology
3.5.2 The Role of CTCs
3.5.3 Application of CTCs
3.5.4 CellSearch Detection- Ultimate Sensitivity
3.5.5 Epic Sciences Detection- Imaging Takes the Lead
3.5.6 Maintrac Detection - The Microscope
3.5.7 Other Methods
3.5.8 ctDNA Role
3.5.9 ctDNA Applications
3.5.10 Exosomes and Micro Vesicles - New Kid on the Block
3.5.11 The Multiple Play
3.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege
3.6.1 Issues to Liquid Biopsy Adoption - Double Diagnostics
3.6.2 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity
3.6.2.1 GRAIL - What Is It?
3.6.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis
3.6.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment
3.6.3.2 Managing Therapy
3.6.3.3 Monitoring Disease - What Is It?
3.6.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future
3.6.5 The Promise of Liquid Biopsy
3.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
3.7.1 Hospital Testing Share
3.7.2 Economies of Scale
3.7.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab
3.7.3 Physician Office Lab's
3.7.4 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Non-Invasive Game Changer
4.1.2 Lower Cost
4.1.3 Greater Accuracy
4.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses
4.1.5 Aging Population
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Lower prices
4.2.2 Lack of Standards
4.2.3 Protocol Resistance
4.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost
4.2.5 Conclusion
4.3 Instrumentation and Automation
4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share
4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role
4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development
4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution
4.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing
4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World
4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments
5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section
5.1.1 Importance of These Developments
5.1.2 How to Use This Section
5.2 PamGene Expanding Liquid Biopsy Assays
5.3 Liquid Biopsy Firm Hedera Dx Raises €14M
5.4 MDxHealth Plans One-Stop Shop for Prostate Cancer Dx
5.5 Precision Oncology Dx Access Varies Widely in Europe
5.6 Extracellular Vesicles Show Promise as Early-Stage Cancer Diagnostic
5.7 Predicine Receives CE Mark for Blood and Urine Liquid Biopsy
5.8 BillionToOne Launches First Liquid Biopsy Products
5.9 Dxcover Advances Multicancer Detection Platform
5.10 CorePath Laboratories, Cizzle Biotechnology Partner on Lung Cancer Blood Test
5.11 Illumina Sues Guardant Health Over Patents
5.12 Invitae to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio
5.13 Cancer Centre, Inivata Partner on Clinical Liquid Biopsy Studies
5.14 IVBH Bio Takes Aim at With Liquid Biopsy Incubator
5.15 Molecular Health, Eone-Diagnomics Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership
5.16 Delfi Diagnostics Looks To Fragmentation-Based Liquid Biopsy Tech
5.17 BillionToOne Adapting Fetal Dx Tech for Liquid Biopsy
5.18 EDGC to Expand Liquid Biopsy Space With Cell-Free DNA Platform
5.19 Liquid Biopsy Startup BioCaptiva Raises £1M in Seed Funding
5.20 Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition
5.21 Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M
5.22 Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering
5.23 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition
5.24 Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test
5.25 Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment
Response
5.26 Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims
5.27 CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays
5.28 Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand
5.29 Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial
5.30 C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative
5.31 NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy
5.32 Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers
5.33 Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence
5.34 Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer
5.35 Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

6 Profiles of Key Players
6.1 Abbott Laboratories
6.2 AccuraGen Inc.
6.3 Acuamark Diagnostics
6.4 Admera Health, LLC
6.5 Agilent/Dako
6.6 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd
6.7 Anchor Dx
6.8 ANGLE plc
6.9 Applied DNA Sciences
6.10 ARUP Laboratories
6.11 AVIVA Systems Biology
6.12 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories
6.13 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics
6.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.15 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd
6.16 Bioarray Genetics
6.17 Biocartis
6.18 Biocept, Inc.
6.19 Biodesix Inc.
6.20 BioFluidica
6.21 bioMerieux Diagnostics
6.22 Bioneer Corporation
6.23 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
6.24 Bio-Techne
6.25 Bioview
6.26 Bolidics
6.27 Boreal Genomics
6.28 Burning Rock
6.29 Cardiff Oncology
6.30 Caris Molecular Diagnostics
6.31 CellCarta
6.32 CellMax Life
6.33 Cepheid (Danaher)
6.34 Circulogene
6.35 Cizzle Biotech
6.36 Clinical Genomics
6.37 Cytolumina Technologies Corp
6.38 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited
6.39 Diagnologix LLC
6.40 Dxcover
6.41 Enzo Biochem
6.42 Epic Sciences
6.43 Epigenomics AG
6.44 Eurofins Scientific
6.45 Exact Sciences
6.46 Fluxion Biosciences
6.47 Freenome
6.48 Fyr Diagnostics
6.49 GeneFirst Ltd.
6.50 Genetron Holdings
6.51 GILUPI Nanomedizin
6.52 Guardant Health
6.53 HansaBiomed
6.54 HeiScreen
6.55 Helomics
6.56 iCellate
6.57 ICON PLC
6.58 Illumina
6.59 Incell Dx
6.60 Inivata
6.61 INOVIQ
6.62 Integrated Diagnostics
6.63 Invitae Corporation
6.64 Janssen Diagnostics
6.65 Lunglife AI Inc
6.66 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc
6.67 MDx Health
6.68 Menarini Silicon Biosystems
6.69 Mesa Laboratories, Inc
6.70 Millipore Sigma
6.71 Miltenyi Biotec
6.72 miR Scientific
6.73 Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM
6.74 NantHealth, Inc
6.75 Natera
6.76 NeoGenomics
6.77 Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd
6.78 On-Chip Biotechnologies
6.79 Oncocyte
6.80 OncoDNA
6.81 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
6.82 PamGene
6.83 Panagene
6.84 Perkin Elmer
6.85 Personal Genome Diagnostics
6.86 Precision Medicine Group
6.87 PrecisionMed
6.88 Predicine
6.89 Promega
6.90 Qiagen
6.91 Rarecells SAS
6.92 RareCyte
6.93 Roche Molecular Diagnostics
6.94 Screencell
6.95 Siemens Healthineers
6.96 simfo GmbH
6.97 Singlera Genomics Inc
6.98 Standard BioTools
6.99 Sysmex Inostics
6.100 Tempus Labs, Inc
6.101 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
6.102 Todos Medical
6.103 Veracyte
6.104 Volition
6.105 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview
7.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview
7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview
7.4.1 Table - Global Market by Place
7.5 Global Market by Marker - Overview
7.6 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer
8.1 Breast
8.2 Colorectal
8.3 Cervical
8.4 Lung
8.5 Prostate
8.6 Other

9 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage
9.1 Screening
9.2 Chart - Screening Growth
9.3 Diagnostic
9.4 Therapy
9.5 Monitor

10 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Place
10.1 Hospital Lab
10.2 Lab Service
10.3 Lab Outpatient
10.4 Other Lab

11 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Marker
11.1 Circulating Tumor Cell
11.2 Cell Free DNA
11.3 Vesicle
11.4 Other Marker

12 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Product
12.1 Kits
12.2 Instruments
12.3 Service

13 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a3mz5q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

    HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz. Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid perfo

  • Missed opportunities cost Browns vs Bills, dim playoff hopes

    DETROIT (AP) — The Cleveland Browns missed several opportunities Sunday, further dimming their faint playoff hopes before quarterback Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. The Browns fell 31-23 to the Buffalo Bills at a neutral site game in Detroit, dropping them to 3-7 behind backup QB Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland suffered miscues in all phases of the game. There were dropped touchdown passes by Pharaoh Brown and Harrison Bryant on back-to-back plays from the Buffalo 14. Brissett fum

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Kuzma scores 28 points, Wizards beat Hornets; Beal limps off

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and the Washington Wizards, after watching star Bradley Beal limp off in the last minute, beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-102 on Sunday night. Beal scored 26 points, but wasn't on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended after taking a knee to the thigh. Beal received extensive treatment after the game and did not me

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have quickly become a confident and resilient team under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff, and they sure showed it in this short week. Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen with 9:34 left to push Minnesota past the New England Patriots in a 33-26 victory Thursday night. Justin Jefferson had 139 receiving yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins, who delivered the clutch performance

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Maple Leafs legend Borje Salming dies at age 71

    One of the greatest Leafs players in history has passed away.

  • 'We know everything about you': Raptors to Koloko during draft combine interview

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains why he was so excited to be drafted by Toronto. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.